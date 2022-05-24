Four killed, three wounded in Op Claw-Lock zone: Ministry

  • May 24 2022 14:15:00

Four killed, three wounded in Op Claw-Lock zone: Ministry

ANKARA
Four killed, three wounded in Op Claw-Lock zone: Ministry

Four Turkish soldiers have been killed and three wounded in clashes with PKK terrorists in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, the Turkish defense minister has said.

Naming the soldiers “brothers in arms,” the Defense Ministry highlighted that four were “martyred” and three were “hospitalized” on May 24.

Claw-Lock is a new cross-border military operation against the PKK in northern Iraq launched on April 18.

Meanwhile, Demirören News Agency reported that Defense Minister Hulusi Akar went to the borderline with high-rank military officers after the news of the killings.

Turkey, Syria, YPG, Soldier,

TURKEY No NATO ally suffers more terrorist attacks than Turkey: Stoltenberg

No NATO ally suffers more terrorist attacks than Turkey: Stoltenberg
MOST POPULAR

  1. Saudi Arabia to buy Bayraktar drones: Report

    Saudi Arabia to buy Bayraktar drones: Report

  2. Turkey to continue safe zone efforts in N Syria: Erdoğan

    Turkey to continue safe zone efforts in N Syria: Erdoğan

  3. Rent of exclusive gazebos hits 10,000 euros in Bodrum

    Rent of exclusive gazebos hits 10,000 euros in Bodrum

  4. Central Bank to meet this week to decide on rates

    Central Bank to meet this week to decide on rates

  5. Turkish FM visits Palestine, Israel

    Turkish FM visits Palestine, Israel
Recommended
CHP leader criticizes gov’t of losing touch with society

CHP leader criticizes gov’t of losing touch with society
Leaving NATO should be on agenda: MHP leader

Leaving NATO should be on agenda: MHP leader
Finland, Sweden to hold talks with Turkey over NATO bids

Finland, Sweden to hold talks with Turkey over NATO bids
Local dishes introduced in Turkish Cuisine Week

Local dishes introduced in Turkish Cuisine Week
Some 10 pct of Mediterranean fish to go extinct by 2050: Report

Some 10 pct of Mediterranean fish to go extinct by 2050: Report
University gives ‘odor’ certificate to academy graduates

University gives ‘odor’ certificate to academy graduates
WORLD Surgeon: Johnny Depp’s severed finger story has flaws

Surgeon: Johnny Depp’s severed finger story has flaws

A hand surgeon testified Monday that Johnny Depp could not have lost the tip of his middle finger the way he told jurors it happened in his civil lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

ECONOMY Foreign tourist arrivals leap 226 percent in April

Foreign tourist arrivals leap 226 percent in April

Some 2.6 million foreign tourists visited Turkey in April, pointing to a strong 226 percent increase from a year ago.

SPORTS World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

Turkey has set its seal on the World Women Boxing Championship held in Istanbul with five gold and two bronze medals, and the world champion boxers now turn their eyes to the 2024 Paris Olympics for new successes.