Four killed, three wounded in Op Claw-Lock zone: Ministry

ANKARA

Four Turkish soldiers have been killed and three wounded in clashes with PKK terrorists in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, the Turkish defense minister has said.

Naming the soldiers “brothers in arms,” the Defense Ministry highlighted that four were “martyred” and three were “hospitalized” on May 24.

Claw-Lock is a new cross-border military operation against the PKK in northern Iraq launched on April 18.

Meanwhile, Demirören News Agency reported that Defense Minister Hulusi Akar went to the borderline with high-rank military officers after the news of the killings.