Four killed, six wounded in separate attacks in Iraq

BAGHDAD - Anadolu Agency

An Iraqi boy talks to a relative in front of the damaged Umayyad (al-Masfa) mosque in the old town area of Iraq's northern city of Mosul, on Feb. 21, 2020. (AFP Photo)

Four people were killed and six others wounded in two separate attacks in Iraq, authorities said early on Feb. 24.

In a statement, police said unknown attackers killed a traffic officer as well as a civilian in eastern Baghdad province.

A civil servant working for the Education Ministry was killed in Sadr City in the capital Baghdad by armed assailants riding a motorbike.

Three people were also wounded by an explosion and armed attacks in southern sections of the city.

The Iraqi Defense Ministry said one civilian was killed and three members of the security forces were wounded in Diyala province in an attack by ISIL.