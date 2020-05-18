Four-day lockdown to be imposed, starting on May 23: Erdoğan

  • May 18 2020 19:58:00

Four-day lockdown to be imposed, starting on May 23: Erdoğan

ISTANBUL- Reuters
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on May 18 that a four-day lockdown starting on May 23 would be imposed nationwide as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus during the Eid al-Fitr religious holiday.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdoğan also said schools would not re-open this academic year and education would continue in person in September with the new academic year.

Erdoğan said mosques would begin allowing mass prayers for mid-day and afternoon prayers as of May 29. He said the house arrest period for prisoners who were released as part of coronavirus measures had been extended for two months.

