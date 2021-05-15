Formula 1 cancels Turkish Grand Prix

  • May 15 2021 07:00:00

Formula 1 cancels Turkish Grand Prix

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Formula 1 cancels Turkish Grand Prix

The Turkish Grand Prix in the 2021 Formula One World Championship scheduled for June has been canceled, it was announced on May 14. 

"Formula 1 has provided an update on the 2021 race calendar, with new Covid-19 travel restrictions meaning it’s no longer possible to race in Turkey on June 11-13," Formula One said in a statement.

"That weekend will now remain free, with the French Grand Prix moving a week earlier than originally planned to June 18-20 and the second race in Austria – the Styrian Grand Prix – added to the calendar on June 25-27. That creates a new France-Styria-Austria triple header, with the Austrian Grand Prix staying in its original July 2-4 slot."

There are 23 races planned for this season and four of them – Bahrain, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish Grand Prix – have so far been held. The fifth round will be run in Monaco on May 23.

"We were all looking forward to racing in Turkey but the travel restrictions in place have meant we are not able to be there in June," said Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

The Turkish Grand Prix returned in 2020 after a nine-year break. Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton won the 2020 title with a first-place finish at the Intercity Istanbul Park last November.

This season, the Turkish Grand Prix replaced the Canadian Grand Prix for the pandemic.

Turkey is under a 17-day lockdown until May 17. On May 12, the U.K. added Turkey to its red list of travel destinations to stem the spread of coronavirus.

ARTS & LIFE ‘Sour as a Lemon’ defines me, says Nilbar Güreş

‘Sour as a Lemon’ defines me, says Nilbar Güreş
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey mulling three-stage normalization plan

    Turkey mulling three-stage normalization plan

  2. Turkey urges swift int’l action against Israel

    Turkey urges swift int’l action against Israel

  3. Erdoğan discusses Israeli attacks with world leaders

    Erdoğan discusses Israeli attacks with world leaders

  4. Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto

    Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto

  5. Turkey's Karpowership shuts down power to Lebanon

    Turkey's Karpowership shuts down power to Lebanon
Recommended
2023 UEFA Champions League final to be in Istanbul: Source

2023 UEFA Champions League final to be in Istanbul: Source
Final 90 minutes to decide Turkish Süper Lig champion

Final 90 minutes to decide Turkish Süper Lig champion
Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto

Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto
Two young women team up to encourage women’s football in Turkey

Two young women team up to encourage women’s football in Turkey
Galatasaray level points with leaders Beşiktaş before final fixture

Galatasaray level points with leaders Beşiktaş before final fixture
Limited fans to be allowed at Turkish Cup final

Limited fans to be allowed at Turkish Cup final
WORLD US issues new warning on domestic extremism as Covid rules eased

US issues new warning on domestic extremism as Covid rules eased

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a new warning over domestic terrorism on May 14, saying violent extremists could exploit the easing of Covid-19 restrictions to conduct attacks.
ECONOMY Turkey aims to create electric vehicle market

Turkey aims to create electric vehicle market

Turkey aims to have a vehicle market of 1.6 million by 2030, according to the Industry and Technology Ministry’s “Mobility Vehicles and Technologies Strategy Roadmap” draft. 
SPORTS Formula 1 cancels Turkish Grand Prix

Formula 1 cancels Turkish Grand Prix

The Turkish Grand Prix in the 2021 Formula One World Championship scheduled for June has been canceled, it was announced on May 14. 