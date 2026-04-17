Former Tunceli governor under probe over long-running disappearance probe

TUNCELİ

A probe has been launched former Tunceli Governor Tuncay Sonel over his alleged role in the case of university student Gülistan Doku, who went missing in 2020 in the eastern city.

A new wave of developments emerged this week in the long-running investigation into the disappearance of Doku. Following the detention of 13 suspects, including the son of former Tunceli governor, authorities expanded the scope of the inquiry.

At the instruction of Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi, an investigation was launched into Sonel over his alleged role in the case.

The Tunceli Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office sent a request to the Erzurum Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office to initiate proceedings for “destroying, concealing or altering evidence.” A government inspector has been appointed to examine the allegations.

The recent detentions prompted renewed statements from her family’s lawyer Ali Çimen and her sister Aygül Doku. Both pointed to the former governor’s son as part of their concerns, arguing that the investigation may have been influenced or obstructed at an early stage. The legal team described the recent arrests as potentially only the “first wave,” suggesting the investigation could widen further.

In parallel, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek announced that the case has been reassessed through a specially formed unit within the ministry.

He added that other high-profile cases, including those of Rabia Naz Vatan and Rojin Kabaiş, are also under renewed review as part of a broader reassessment of unresolved or controversial investigations.

Rabia Naz Vatan, an 11-year-old girl, was found injured outside her home in the northern province of Giresun in April 2018 and later died in hospital. Her father has long claimed she was the victim of a hit-and-run incident.

Rojin Kabaiş, a 21-year-old university student in the eastern city of Van, disappeared in September 2024 after leaving her dormitory and was found dead 18 days later in Lake Van. Although forensic reports indicated drowning, the discovery of DNA traces from two unidentified men has led investigators to continue examining the circumstances of her death.