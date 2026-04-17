Former Tunceli governor under probe over long-running disappearance probe

Former Tunceli governor under probe over long-running disappearance probe

TUNCELİ
Former Tunceli governor under probe over long-running disappearance probe

A probe has been launched former Tunceli Governor Tuncay Sonel over his alleged role in the case of university student Gülistan Doku, who went missing in 2020 in the eastern city.

A new wave of developments emerged this week in the long-running investigation into the disappearance of Doku. Following the detention of 13 suspects, including the son of former Tunceli governor, authorities expanded the scope of the inquiry.

At the instruction of Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi, an investigation was launched into Sonel over his alleged role in the case.

The Tunceli Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office sent a request to the Erzurum Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office to initiate proceedings for “destroying, concealing or altering evidence.” A government inspector has been appointed to examine the allegations.

The recent detentions prompted renewed statements from her family’s lawyer Ali Çimen and her sister Aygül Doku. Both pointed to the former governor’s son as part of their concerns, arguing that the investigation may have been influenced or obstructed at an early stage. The legal team described the recent arrests as potentially only the “first wave,” suggesting the investigation could widen further.

In parallel, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek announced that the case has been reassessed through a specially formed unit within the ministry.

He added that other high-profile cases, including those of Rabia Naz Vatan and Rojin Kabaiş, are also under renewed review as part of a broader reassessment of unresolved or controversial investigations.

Rabia Naz Vatan, an 11-year-old girl, was found injured outside her home in the northern province of Giresun in April 2018 and later died in hospital. Her father has long claimed she was the victim of a hit-and-run incident.

Rojin Kabaiş, a 21-year-old university student in the eastern city of Van, disappeared in September 2024 after leaving her dormitory and was found dead 18 days later in Lake Van. Although forensic reports indicated drowning, the discovery of DNA traces from two unidentified men has led investigators to continue examining the circumstances of her death.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan says Israel using security as a pretext to acquire more land

Fidan says Israel using security as a pretext to acquire 'more land'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan says Israel using security as a pretext to acquire 'more land'

    Fidan says Israel using security as a pretext to acquire 'more land'

  2. Şimşek says regional integration, new corridors vital in uncertain world

    Şimşek says regional integration, new corridors vital in uncertain world

  3. US extends sanctions waiver on purchases of Russian oil

    US extends sanctions waiver on purchases of Russian oil

  4. Australia, Japan ink multibillion dollar warship deal

    Australia, Japan ink multibillion dollar warship deal

  5. Europe's far right gathers in Milan after Orban defeat

    Europe's far right gathers in Milan after Orban defeat
Recommended
Fidan says Israel using security as a pretext to acquire more land

Fidan says Israel using security as a pretext to acquire 'more land'
Türkiye’s shortest ferry ride offers scenic passage in Muğla

Türkiye’s shortest ferry ride offers scenic passage in Muğla
Super El Nino could bring record heat in summer, fall in Türkiye

Super El Nino could bring record heat in summer, fall in Türkiye
Digital trail, gun access in focus after Kahramanmaraş school attack

Digital trail, gun access in focus after Kahramanmaraş school attack
South Korea says Türkiye ties expanding from defense to energy, technology

South Korea says Türkiye ties expanding from defense to energy, technology
Erdoğan steps up sideline diplomacy at Antalya forum

Erdoğan steps up sideline diplomacy at Antalya forum
Fidan hosts four-nation meeting at Antalya forum as ceasefire efforts continue

Fidan hosts four-nation meeting at Antalya forum as ceasefire efforts continue
WORLD Europes far right gathers in Milan after Orban defeat

Europe's far right gathers in Milan after Orban defeat

Far-right leaders from Europe gather in Milan Saturday for a rally against irregular immigration and Brussels bureaucracy, the first since the electoral defeat of nationalist Viktor Orban in Hungary.
ECONOMY Şimşek says regional integration, new corridors vital in uncertain world

Şimşek says regional integration, new corridors vital in uncertain world

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said Türkiye could not detach itself from either its neighbors or global supply chains, arguing that the right response to a more fragmented world was not isolation but risk reduction, diversification and stronger regional integration.
SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿