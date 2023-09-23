Former tourism minister condemns red deer hunting tender in Bolu

Former tourism minister condemns red deer hunting tender in Bolu

BOLU
Former tourism minister condemns red deer hunting tender in Bolu

Bülent Akarcalı, the former health and tourism minister, has expressed his disapproval of the recent tender issued by the Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP) agency, which permits the hunting of 14 red deer in the northwestern province of Bolu for a fee of 408,000 Turkish Liras.

"The impact of hunting on tourism in Türkiye is not even one in a million. Even if it were, a foreigner coming and killing the rare animals in the country, which are already few in number, would turn Türkiye into the colonial countries of Africa in the 18th century," he stated.

Akarcalı further criticized the DKMP under the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, asserting that the senseless killing of innocent animals "does not align with the values of modern Türkiye."

He urged immediate action to reverse the current regulations that permit hunting tourism for foreign visitors, stating, "No one should try to reconcile animal slaughter with tourism."

Additionally, he argued that even boutique hotels with 10 rooms contribute more positively to the country's tourism sector than the revenue generated by foreign hunters.

The former minister went on to call upon Türkiye's top religious body Diyanet to address the issue. He referenced a 2004 article penned by then-Diyanet head Mehmet Nuri Yılmaz, in which he wrote that it is not acceptable to engage in excessive hunting or kill animals solely for pleasure without the intention of consumption.

The controversy surrounding the hunting tender gained political attention when Türker Ateş, a lawmaker from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), brought the matter to the parliamentary agenda last week.

The deputy submitted a parliamentary question directed at Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı, inquiring about the number of animals allowed to be hunted in the name of hunting tourism over the past decade.

WORLD Kamala Harris tasked with new role fighting US gun violence

Kamala Harris tasked with new role fighting US gun violence
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kamala Harris tasked with new role fighting US gun violence

    Kamala Harris tasked with new role fighting US gun violence

  2. Ukraine's Zelensky bolsters war support in Canada trip

    Ukraine's Zelensky bolsters war support in Canada trip

  3. High-ranking US Democratic senator indicted for corruption

    High-ranking US Democratic senator indicted for corruption

  4. Turkish, US top diplomats discuss ways to enhance ties

    Turkish, US top diplomats discuss ways to enhance ties

  5. Turkish wrestler crowned world champion

    Turkish wrestler crowned world champion
Recommended
Turkish, US top diplomats discuss ways to enhance ties

Turkish, US top diplomats discuss ways to enhance ties
Owner of flooded bungalow resort detained

Owner of flooded bungalow resort detained
Turkish enters list of official languages in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Turkish enters list of official languages in Iraq’s Kirkuk
Marmara region closely monitored against possible quake, says AFAD

Marmara region closely monitored against possible quake, says AFAD
Five Turkish universities rank among top 200 in Europe

Five Turkish universities rank among top 200 in Europe
Turkish FM holds intense diplomatic meetings in US

Turkish FM holds intense diplomatic meetings in US
WORLD Kamala Harris tasked with new role fighting US gun violence

Kamala Harris tasked with new role fighting US gun violence

US Vice President Kamala Harris took on a new role Friday fighting gun violence, a job likely to give her more visibility ahead of the 2024 election.
ECONOMY EU seeks to put brakes on China without hurting ties

EU seeks to put brakes on China without hurting ties

When the EU launched an investigation into Chinese electric car subsidies, Brussels wanted the world to know that it will protect the automotive sector that is the jewel in Europe's industrial crown, even if it upsets Beijing.
SPORTS Turkish wrestler crowned world champion

Turkish wrestler crowned world champion

Turkish national wrestler Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu has bagged the gold medal in the women's 68-kilogram category at the 2023 World Wrestling Championships held in the Serbian capital Belgrade.