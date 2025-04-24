Former South Korean president indicted for corruption

South Korean prosecutors said on Thursday they have indicted former president Moon Jae-in on corruption charges related to the employment of his son-in-law at an airline.

Moon was "indicted for corruption for receiving 217 million won ($150,000) in connection with facilitating the employment of his son-in-law at an airline," the Jeonju District Prosecutors' Office said in a statement.

The case adds to the political drama gripping South Korea, which is facing elections on June 3 after Yoon Suk Yeol was stripped of his presidency for imposing martial law briefly.

Moon, who served as president from 2017 to 2022, was known for pursuing engagement with North Korea, including brokering talks between Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump during his first term.

According to prosecutors, Moon's son-in-law was appointed managing director by low-cost airline Thai Eastar Jet, "despite lacking any relevant experience or qualifications in the airline industry."

The son-in-law "frequently left his post for extended periods and did not perform his duties in a manner befitting the position," they said.

The airline, which was effectively controlled by a former MP from Moon's party, had given Moon's son-in-law the job in a bid to win favors from the then president, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, any salary and other financial benefits paid by the airline to the son-in-law between 2018 and 2020 "were confirmed as not legitimate salary payments, but bribes intended for the president."

The son-in-law later divorced Moon's daughter.

 

Israeli tank fire killed a U.N. worker in Gaza last month, according to initial findings from an investigation released Thursday by Israel's military, which initially denied operating in the area.
