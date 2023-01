Former Sex Pistol Johnny Rotten in Ireland Eurovision bid

DUBLIN

Former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon, better known by his stage name Johnny Rotten, is among musicians competing to represent Ireland at this year's Eurovision, broadcaster RTE announced on Jan. 9.

The punk frontman's band Public Image Ltd will be among six acts in the running to represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool in May.

Lydon's group, first formed in the aftermath of his split from the Sex Pistols in 1978, will battle it out in a TV special with acts including Dublin four-piece Wild Youth.

The national competition in February will be decided by a combination of Irish and international experts as well as a public vote.

Lydon, 66, was born in London but his parents both hailed from Ireland. His mother was originally from Cork in the country's southwest and his father from Galway on the west coast.

Eurovision is to be held in Liverpool in 2023 after the U.K. came in second to Ukraine last year.

Typically, the winner of the competition holds the following year's event but organizers decided Ukraine would be unable to host because of Russia's invasion in February.