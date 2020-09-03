Former PM Yıldırım infected with COVID-19

ANKARA

Binali Yıldırım, former Prime Minister and İzmir deputy from the ranks of the Justice and Development (AKP), said he was infected with COVID-19 but the doctors had advised him to be treated at home as his general condition was fine.



Yıldırım said he went to the hospital due to malaise on early Sept. 3 and was tested positive in the PCR testing. “My general state is fine. Nothing negative. Our doctors have suggested spending this time at home,” he tweeted.



Yıldırım called on the people to fully abide by the social distancing and hygiene rules and to wear masks in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



Yıldırım served as the prime minister between 2016 and 2018, and as the parliament speaker between July 2018 and early 2019 before being nominated as the AKP’s candidate for Istanbul Mayor in March 2019 local polls.