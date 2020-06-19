Former PM Binali Yıldırım says he won’t run for parliament speaker

ANKARA

Binali Yıldırım, a heavyweight of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and a former prime minister, has announced that he won’t run for the office of the parliament speaker in the upcoming elections, in a bid to end speculations over his career.

A long-term aide to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Yıldırım served as parliament speaker between mid-2018 to early 2019 before being declared as the AKP’s candidate for Istanbul in the March local polls. He did not take on an official position after he lost the polls to the opposition’s candidate, Ekrem İmamoğlu.

“I am not going to be a candidate,” Yıldırım told reporters late June 18 on questions whether he will run for the position. “Our group will be supporting our candidate. I myself am not a candidate,” he said. “I am wishing luck to all our friends who wish to compete [for the speaker’s office].”

There were long speculations that Yıldırım has been opting for replacing current Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop, who was being claimed to be looking for a post in the cabinet. The AKP officials suggest that Şentop is likely going to stay in his position until his second three-year term ends.

The first two years of the mandate of the parliament speaker ends late June and the elections will be held between July 2 and 12. Along with the speaker, his deputies and heads of relevant panels will also be selected.