‘Former MP died of fish bone, not vaccine’

‘Former MP died of fish bone, not vaccine’

Bülent Sarıoğlu - ANKARA
‘Former MP died of fish bone, not vaccine’

Amid the speculations that former parliamentarian Haluk Pekşen lost his life due to the COVID-19 vaccine, a professor has refuted the claims, saying he died after a fish bone ruptured his esophagus.

Reacting to the news accusing the vaccine, Gazi University’s Esin Davutoğlu Şenol said she received information from the doctor who carried out the treatment. “It is clearly understood that the problem is not related to the vaccine.”

“I think they confused the pericardium inflammation with the heart muscle inflammation while reporting.”

Providing details on her social media account, Şenol said, “The fish bone tore the esophagus and caused the opening of the mediastinum, the main cavity in which the heart is located.”

Pekşen’s family also reacted to those claiming that the COVID-19 vaccine was behind the pericardial inflammation.

Reiterating that Pekşen didn’t get a booster shot recently and that the previous vaccines were months ago, the family said, “It has nothing to do with the vaccine at all, doctors are sure of this.”

“The comments made, especially the posts shared by specialist doctors who are not related to the subject, are completely wrong and sad,” the family said.

Pekşen, former deputy of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), lost his life struggle, which lasted a month in two different hospitals in the Aegean province of Muğla’s Bodrum district and the capital Ankara, after he had just turned 61.

A funeral ceremony was held for Pekşen, a lawyer and lecturer who served as a parliamentarian for two terms, at the parliament on Sept. 18.

Born in the Black Sea province of Trabzon’s Yomra district in 1961, he graduated from Istanbul University’s Faculty of Law.

He had been a member of the Social Democracy Party (SODEP) before he joined the CHP in 1992. He served as party deputy in Trabzon between 2015-18.

Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE ‘Former MP died of fish bone, not vaccine’

‘Former MP died of fish bone, not vaccine’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Plastic garbage covers Central American rivers, lakes

    Plastic garbage covers Central American rivers, lakes

  2. Volcano draws visitors to Spanish isle

    Volcano draws visitors to Spanish isle

  3. ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ to close on Broadway next year

    ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ to close on Broadway next year

  4. Türkiye aims to join Shanghai Cooperation Organization: Erdoğan

    Türkiye aims to join Shanghai Cooperation Organization: Erdoğan

  5. China doubles down on coal as energy crunch bites

    China doubles down on coal as energy crunch bites
Recommended
Ankara condemns US for lifting arms embargo on Greek Cyprus

Ankara condemns US for lifting arms embargo on Greek Cyprus
Israel, Turkish leaders to meet at UN next week

Israel, Turkish leaders to meet at UN next week
503 theaters shut down during pandemic: Minister

503 theaters shut down during pandemic: Minister
Türkiye aims to join Shanghai Cooperation Organization: Erdoğan

Türkiye aims to join Shanghai Cooperation Organization: Erdoğan
Türkiye sends planeloads of flowers for Queens funeral

Türkiye sends planeloads of flowers for Queen's funeral
Türkiye to pay for quarter of Russian gas in rubles: Putin

Türkiye to pay for quarter of Russian gas in rubles: Putin
WORLD Iranian police fire tear gas at rally after woman’s funeral

Iranian police fire tear gas at rally after woman’s funeral

Iranian police fired tear gas on Saturday to disperse a protest rally in the country’s west following the funeral ceremony for a young woman who died while in police custody in Tehran earlier this week, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

ECONOMY Egypt to raise Suez Canal transit fees for ships in 2023

Egypt to raise Suez Canal transit fees for ships in 2023

Egypt has said that it will increase transit fees for vessels, including oil-laden tankers, passing through Suez Canal, one of the world’s most crucial waterways.

SPORTS Barcelona climbs top in Spain after Lewandowski double

Barcelona climbs top in Spain after Lewandowski double

Relentless striker Robert Lewandowski pounced twice as Barcelona hammered 10-man Elche 3-0 to move a point clear at the top of La Liga on Sept. 17.