Former minister passes away at 64

ANKARA

Mustafa Demir, former public works and settlement minister and Samsun’s ex-mayor, has passed away at the age of 64 while receiving treatment at a hospital in the capital Ankara.

Born in 1961 and a longtime resident of the northern province of Samsun, Demir served as Türkiye’s public works and settlement minister, represented Samsun as a deputy in the 22nd, 23rd and 24th terms of parliament under the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and held the office of Samsun Mayor following the 2019 local elections.

He will be laid to rest on Aug. 7 in another Black Sea province, Trabzon.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a message of condolence, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of Demir, whom he described as a “esteemed friend.”

In the 2019 local elections, Demir succeeded in securing over 47 percent of the vote. In the 2024 local polls, the AKP nominated a different candidate but still managed to win the majority with 42 percent of the vote.

Current Samsun Mayor Halit Doğan and AKP Samsun deputy Mehmet Muş also issued condolence messages in memory of Demir.