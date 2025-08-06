Former minister passes away at 64

Former minister passes away at 64

ANKARA
Former minister passes away at 64

Mustafa Demir, former public works and settlement minister and Samsun’s ex-mayor, has passed away at the age of 64 while receiving treatment at a hospital in the capital Ankara.

Born in 1961 and a longtime resident of the northern province of Samsun, Demir served as Türkiye’s public works and settlement minister, represented Samsun as a deputy in the 22nd, 23rd and 24th terms of parliament under the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and held the office of Samsun Mayor following the 2019 local elections.

He will be laid to rest on Aug. 7 in another Black Sea province, Trabzon.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a message of condolence, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of Demir, whom he described as a “esteemed friend.”

In the 2019 local elections, Demir succeeded in securing over 47 percent of the vote. In the 2024 local polls, the AKP nominated a different candidate but still managed to win the majority with 42 percent of the vote.

Current Samsun Mayor Halit Doğan and AKP Samsun deputy Mehmet Muş also issued condolence messages in memory of Demir.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan: Gaza’s starving children will get justice

Erdoğan: Gaza’s starving children will get justice
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan: Gaza’s starving children will get justice

    Erdoğan: Gaza’s starving children will get justice

  2. Netanyahu says Israel intends to occupy Gaza

    Netanyahu says Israel intends to occupy Gaza

  3. Silopi mayor expelled from DEM Party

    Silopi mayor expelled from DEM Party

  4. Özel vows to end income inequality if CHP wins power

    Özel vows to end income inequality if CHP wins power

  5. Türkiye objects to maritime notice by Greek Cyprus

    Türkiye objects to maritime notice by Greek Cyprus
Recommended
Erdoğan: Gaza’s starving children will get justice

Erdoğan: Gaza’s starving children will get justice
Silopi mayor expelled from DEM Party

Silopi mayor expelled from DEM Party
Özel vows to end income inequality if CHP wins power

Özel vows to end income inequality if CHP wins power
Türkiye objects to maritime notice by Greek Cyprus

Türkiye objects to maritime notice by Greek Cyprus
Turkish top diplomat due in Syria amid unease over SDG

Turkish top diplomat due in Syria amid unease over SDG
Russian, Turkish top diplomats discuss Russia-Ukraine war

Russian, Turkish top diplomats discuss Russia-Ukraine war
No room for bargaining or concessions at any stage of terror-free Türkiye process: Erdoğan

No room for bargaining or concessions at any stage of terror-free Türkiye process: Erdoğan
WORLD Netanyahu says Israel intends to occupy Gaza

Netanyahu says Israel intends to occupy Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that Israel intends to occupy the Gaza Strip to establish a future civilian administration free of Hamas' influence.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines carries 51.2 million passengers in seven months

Turkish Airlines carries 51.2 million passengers in seven months

Turkish Airlines transported a total of 51.24 million passengers between January and July 2025, marking a 4.7 percent increase compared to the same period last year, the company announced in a filing with Borsa Istanbul on August 7.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿