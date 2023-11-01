Foreign visitors to pay entrance fee at Hagia Sophia

ISTANBUL

Foreign nationals visiting Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia for tourism purposes will be subject to an entrance fee starting from Jan. 15, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has announced.

Reminding that many iconic places of worship around the world charge fees for tourist visits, Ersoy noted that in line with UNESCO's recommendations, a visitor management plan will be implemented at this historic structure.

"With the implementation of the visitor management policy, the quality and security of visits will be enhanced. The influx of visitors will be evenly distributed through different routes. There will be no changes for those visiting the mosque for regular worship purposes. What we are altering is the entrance point for foreign nationals who visit for tourism and cultural reasons," Ersoy stated during a press conference on Oct. 31.

Ersoy also clarified that Turkish citizens visiting Hagia Sophia for worship purposes will continue to do so free of charge, adding that the fee schedule for foreign visitors has not yet been determined by the ministry.