Foreign trade deficit shrinks 40 pct in October

  • November 29 2021 11:22:00

ANKARA
Turkey's foreign trade deficit shrank by 40.1 percent to stand at $1.4 billion in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Nov. 29.

In October this year, exports coverage imports were 93.5 percent, while it was 87.8 percent in October last year, according to TÜİK data.

"In October 2021, exports were $20.8 billion with a 20.1 percent increase, and imports were $22.2 billion with a 12.8 percent increase compared with October 2020," TÜİK said.

Between January and October of 2021, exports reached $181.6 billion with a 33.9 percent increase, and imports were $215.5 billion with a 22.5 percent increase compared with the same period last year.

Exports, excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, were $19.6 billion, with a 19.8 percent increase in October 2021.

Imports, excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, were $16.5 billion, with a 5.9 percent increase in October 2021.

The foreign trade surplus, excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, was $3.1 billion n October 2021.

Foreign trade volume was $36.1 billion, with a 13.0 percent increase. Energy products and non-monetary gold excluded export coverage imports was 118.9 percent.

