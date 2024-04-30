Foreign trade deficit shrinks 12 percent in March

Foreign trade deficit shrinks 12 percent in March

ANKARA
Foreign trade deficit shrinks 12 percent in March

The foreign trade deficit declined by 12.4 percent in March from a year ago to $7.3 billion, according to data from Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Exports were down 4.1 percent year-on-year to $22.57 billion, while imports plunged 6.3 percent annually to $29.9 billion.

On a seasonal and calendar basis, exports grew 0.8 percent in March from February and the monthly increase of imports was 3.9 percent, TÜİK said on April 30.

Energy and gold imports excluded, the foreign trade gap was $2 billion, said the statistics authority.

The export/import coverage ratio improved from 73.8 percent in March 2022 to 75.5 percent.

Exports to Germany stood at $1.75 billion, making it Türkiye’s largest export market. Italy ranked second with $1.3 billion of exports, followed by the U.S. with $1.27 billion. Shipments to Iraq and the U.K. amounted to $1.19 billion and $1.17 billion, respectively.

China’s share in Türkiye’s imports was 13.8 percent or $3.9 billion, while imports from Russia stood at $3.6 billion. Türkiye imported $2.15 billion worth of goods from German in March.

Consumer goods imports surged more than 19 percent annually to $4.6 billion. Conversely, intermediate goods imports fell 10 percent to $20.9 billion and capital goods imports fell 9.2 percent to $4.33 billion.

From January to March, Türkiye’s export revenues amounted to $63.6 billion, pointing to a 3.6 percent increase from the same period of last year.

Imports declined by 12.8 percent in the first quarter of the year to $83.95 billion.

Consequently, Türkiye’s foreign trade deficit in the first three months of 2024 was $20.34 billion, a 41.5 percent decline from a year ago.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye to ‘intervene’ in genocide case against Israel

Türkiye to ‘intervene’ in genocide case against Israel
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to ‘intervene’ in genocide case against Israel

    Türkiye to ‘intervene’ in genocide case against Israel

  2. Ukraine unveils AI-generated foreign ministry spokeswoman

    Ukraine unveils AI-generated foreign ministry spokeswoman

  3. Zimbabwe’s as new currency starts circulating

    Zimbabwe’s as new currency starts circulating

  4. Amazon triples quarterly profit as cloud surges

    Amazon triples quarterly profit as cloud surges

  5. Weak yen boosts tourist wallets in Japan

    Weak yen boosts tourist wallets in Japan
Recommended
Amazon triples quarterly profit as cloud surges

Amazon triples quarterly profit as cloud surges
Weak yen boosts tourist wallets in Japan

Weak yen boosts tourist wallets in Japan
Ex-Binance chief jailed for four months in US

Ex-Binance chief jailed for four months in US
Mileis reforms get provisional green light

Milei's reforms get provisional green light
Central Bank sends tight monetary policy message

Central Bank sends tight monetary policy message
Microsoft announces Thai datacenter region, AI training

Microsoft announces Thai datacenter region, AI training
US Fed likely to keep rates steady as hopes of early cuts fade

US Fed likely to keep rates steady as hopes of early cuts fade
WORLD Ukraine unveils AI-generated foreign ministry spokeswoman

Ukraine unveils AI-generated foreign ministry spokeswoman

Ukraine on Wednesday presented an AI-generated spokeswoman called Victoria who will make official statements on behalf of its foreign ministry.
ECONOMY Zimbabwe’s as new currency starts circulating

Zimbabwe’s as new currency starts circulating

Zimbabwe's new gold-backed currency started circulating on April 30 amid government hopes it could help stabilize the economy, but many locals complained banknotes and coins were too hard to obtain.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿