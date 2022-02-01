Foreign trade deficit narrowed 7.5 pct in 2021

  • February 01 2022 07:00:00

Foreign trade deficit narrowed 7.5 pct in 2021

ANKARA
Foreign trade deficit narrowed 7.5 pct in 2021

Turkey’s foreign trade gap was down 7.5 percent to $46.13 billion in 2021, compared to the previous year, according to official figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Jan. 31. 

Exports rose to $225.3 billion in 2021 with an increase of 32.8 percent, while its imports increased by 23.6 percent to $271.4 billion, TÜİK said.

In the same period, exports’ coverage of imports was 83 percent, while it was 77.3 percent in January-December 2020.
However, there was a deterioration in December 2021, when the deficit surged 49 percent from a year earlier to $6.79 billion, as exports climbed 24.9 percent and imports rose 29.9 percent.
In December, the share of intermediate goods, capital goods, and consumption goods in total imports was 79.3 percent,13.1 percent, and 7.4 percent, respectively.

In 2021, excluding the energy and gold trade, Turkey’s exports and imports were $20.9 billion and $21.6 billion, respectively.
In January-December 2021, Germany was the main recipient of Turkish export, with $19.3 billion.
It was followed by the United States and the United Kingdom with $14.7 billion and $13.7 billion, respectively.
China, on the other hand, was the top country from which Turkey imported goods, with $32.2 billion, followed by Russia with $29 billion, Germany with $21.7 billion, and the U.S. with $13.1 billion.

The ratio of high-technology products in manufacturing industry exports was 3 percent.
The Turkish Lira was some 1.4 percent stronger at 13.34 against the U.S. dollar after the release of the figures.
The currency has steadied this year after the slide in late 2021 took it to a record low of 18.4 against the dollar, fuelling a surge in inflation, before the government took steps to boost the lira including forex market interventions.

Economy,

WORLD Celebrations for Year of the Tiger are muted, but bring hope

Celebrations for Year of the Tiger are muted, but bring hope
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s drones ‘game changer,’ says defense industry president

    Turkey’s drones ‘game changer,’ says defense industry president

  2. Turkish museum among best museum buildings in last 100 years

    Turkish museum among best museum buildings in last 100 years

  3. Face masks made in Turkey stir political debate in Greece

    Face masks made in Turkey stir political debate in Greece

  4. Natural gas flow test starts from Iran to Turkey: Botaş

    Natural gas flow test starts from Iran to Turkey: Botaş

  5. We are taking steps to protect our people from high inflation: Erdoğan

    We are taking steps to protect our people from high inflation: Erdoğan
Recommended
Growth slows at end of 2021 in 19 countries that use euro

Growth slows at end of 2021 in 19 countries that use euro
Huawei takes Sweden to court following 5G ban

Huawei takes Sweden to court following 5G ban
Turkey’s tourism revenues doubled to $24.5 bln in 2021

Turkey’s tourism revenues doubled to $24.5 bln in 2021
Turkey to ramp up its share in $150 bln gaming industry

Turkey to ramp up its share in $150 bln gaming industry
Natural gas flow test starts from Iran to Turkey: Botaş

Natural gas flow test starts from Iran to Turkey: Botaş
Argentina reaches debt deal with IMF

Argentina reaches debt deal with IMF
WORLD Celebrations for Year of the Tiger are muted, but bring hope

Celebrations for Year of the Tiger are muted, but bring hope

People across Asia prepared Monday for muted Lunar New Year celebrations amid concerns over the coronavirus and virulent omicron variant, even as increasing vaccination rates raised hopes that the Year of the Tiger might bring life back closer to normal.
ECONOMY Huawei takes Sweden to court following 5G ban

Huawei takes Sweden to court following 5G ban

Huawei said on Jan. 30 it has initiated arbitration proceedings against Sweden under the World Bank Group after the Nordic country banned the Chinese tech giant from rolling out its 5G products.

SPORTS Nadal ’doesn’t care’ if he’s best ever after record 21st Slam

Nadal ’doesn’t care’ if he’s best ever after record 21st Slam

Rafael Nadal says he "doesn’t care much" if his record 21st Grand Slam title makes him the best men’s tennis player in history, after edging ahead of great rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic with his thrilling Australian Open win.