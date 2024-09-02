Foreign trade deficit continues to shrink, shows ministry data

Foreign trade deficit continues to shrink, shows ministry data

ISTANBUL
Foreign trade deficit continues to shrink, shows ministry data

Türkiye’s foreign trade deficit continued to decline in August, narrowing 43.4 percent year-on-year to $4.93 billion last month, according to the Trade Ministry on Sept. 2.

This marked the lowest level of foreign trade deficit in 34 months.

Exports grew 2.4 percent from a year ago to $22.1 billion, an all-time high for the month of August, while imports plunged nearly 11 percent to $26.99 billion.

The export/import coverage ratio improved 10.5 points from August 2023 to climb to 81.7 percent. Excluding energy and gold imports, the coverage ratio was 98.6 percent.

Exports to Germany amounted to $1.67 billion, according to the ministry data. Shipments of goods to the U.S. and the U.K. generated $1.34 billion and $1.2 billion in export revenues in August, respectively.

On the imports side, China was the Türkiye’s largest supplier, followed by Russia and Germany.

The country’s imports from China and Russia were $4 billion and $3.36 billion, respectively. Imports from Germany amounted to $2 billion.

Türkiye spent $18.8 billion on imported intermediate goods in August, a 13.1 percent decline from a year ago. Capital goods imports plunged 10.7 percent year-on-year to $4 billion.

Consumer goods imports, however, inched up 1.1 percent from August last year to $4.18 billion.

In the first nine months of 2024, Türkiye’s exports amounted to $170.8 billion, pointing to an annual increase of 3.9 percent, but imports fell 3.7 percent to $396.5 billion.

Consequently, the foreign trade deficit fell 33.6 percent to $54.9 billion.

The 12-month rolling exports and imports stood at $262 billion and $340.6 billion, respectively.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK gov’t announces partial suspension of arms exports to Israel

UK gov’t announces partial suspension of arms exports to Israel
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK gov’t announces partial suspension of arms exports to Israel

    UK gov’t announces partial suspension of arms exports to Israel

  2. Ankara welcomes Moscow’s role in Türkiye-Syria normalization bid

    Ankara welcomes Moscow’s role in Türkiye-Syria normalization bid

  3. Ruling AKP launches process for change in key cadres

    Ruling AKP launches process for change in key cadres

  4. L'Étape Türkiye by Tour de France’s trophies made in Mardin

    L'Étape Türkiye by Tour de France’s trophies made in Mardin

  5. Erdoğan to host Egyptian President el-Sisi in Ankara

    Erdoğan to host Egyptian President el-Sisi in Ankara
Recommended
Auto market expands in August after months of contraction

Auto market expands in August after months of contraction
Antalya welcomes more than 11 mln tourists in 8 months

Antalya welcomes more than 11 mln tourists in 8 months
Annual inflation rate further slows to 52 percent in August

Annual inflation rate further slows to 52 percent in August
EU auditors warn of blocs pandemic recovery fund delays

EU auditors warn of bloc's pandemic recovery fund delays
Cathay inspects A350 fleet after engine component failure

Cathay inspects A350 fleet after engine component failure
VW says it considering factory closures in Germany

VW says it considering factory closures in Germany
AI may not steal many jobs after all, just make workers more efficient

AI may not steal many jobs after all, just make workers more efficient
WORLD UK gov’t announces partial suspension of arms exports to Israel

UK gov’t announces partial suspension of arms exports to Israel

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government has said that it's suspending exports of some weapons to Israel because they could be used to break international law.

ECONOMY Auto market expands in August after months of contraction

Auto market expands in August after months of contraction

The combined sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles grew by 0.8 percent year-on-year in August to 90,134, according to data from the Automotive Distributors’ and Mobility Association (ODMD) on Sept. 3.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿