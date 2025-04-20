Foreign minister in Algeria for strategic talks

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in Algeria on April 20 for a two-day visit to engage in strategic talks, Turkish diplomatic sources have told the media.

On the first day of the visit, Fidan co-chaired the third meeting of the joint planning group between Türkiye and Algeria with his counterpart, Ahmed Attaf.

He also held an official ceremony to mark the opening of Türkiye's Consulate General in the coastal city of Oran. The Mediterranean city boasts a Turkish old town and an Ottoman-era palace.

In his meetings, Fidan is set to review the preparations for the high-level strategic cooperation council meeting, which will be held during Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's planned visit to Türkiye.

The Turkish top diplomat will also address the negotiation processes of agreements aimed at strengthening the legal framework between the two countries, the sources said.

He is also expected to emphasize the need to make efficient use of opportunities in economic cooperation to achieve the targeted trade volume of $10 billion between Türkiye and Algeria.

Meanwhile, Fidan will underline the importance Türkiye places on enhancing existing energy cooperation with Algeria for its energy security, the sources informed.

He is expected to discuss potential projects and partnerships in the defense industry based on mutual benefit and exchange views on regional and global issues, particularly the Sahel, Libya, Syria and Gaza.

Most recently, Fidan held a bilateral meeting with Attaf on Feb. 21 on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Johannesburg.

The Algerian minister also attended the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on April 11-13 in southern Türkiye.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Algeria in February 2018 and January 2020.

During the last trip, the countries decided to establish a high-level cooperation council. The body's first meeting was held on May 16, 2022, during Tebboune’s visit to Türkiye. Accompanied by nine ministers, he signed 15 agreements and a joint declaration.

The joint planning group was launched in Algiers on Dec. 10, 2022, and it serves as the monitoring mechanism of the cooperation council. The group's second meeting took place during Attaf’s visit to Ankara on Sept. 7, 2023.

On April 19, Fidan and Türkiye's intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın held separate meetings with key figures from Hamas, including Shura Council head Muhammad Darwish and the group's political bureau members, according to the security sources.

The discussions were centered on ongoing efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza, the sources said.