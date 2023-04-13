Ford to convert Canada plant to build EVs

Ford to convert Canada plant to build EVs

OTTOWA
Ford to convert Canada plant to build EVs

Ford has announced an investment of $1.3 billion to retool its Canadian assembly plant in Oakville, Ontario to make electric vehicles and batteries for the North American market.    

The complex “will be a high-volume manufacturing hub for North American EV production, repurposing existing buildings into a state-of-the-art facility that leverages Oakville’s experienced workforce,” the company said in a statement.    

Its transformation, which is expected to lead to thousands of new hires, is scheduled to start in mid-2024 and start producing EVs at the beginning of 2025.    

The 487-acre site currently includes three body shops, one paint building, and an auto assembly building.     
The transformed campus will feature a new 407,000 square foot on-site battery plant that will utilize cells and arrays from BlueOval SK Battery Park in the U.S. state of Kentucky.    

Oakville workers will take these components and assemble battery packs that will then be installed in vehicles assembled on-site.    

Canada has been making a big push into batteries for electric vehicles, touting tax incentives, bountiful critical minerals and clean energy to attract auto makers.    

Volkswagen announced in March that its first North American battery factory would be built in St. Thomas, Ontario.  

Automaker Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler) and LG Energy Solution have also partnered on a new battery plant in Canada, while French tire manufacturer Michelin is expanding its local facility.    

And General Motors has signed a long-term agreement with Brazilian mining giant Vale for supplies of Canadian nickel for use in EV batteries.

Economy, Cars,

TÜRKIYE Kılıçdaroğlu vows houses free of charge to quake victims if elected

Kılıçdaroğlu vows houses free of charge to quake victims if elected
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kılıçdaroğlu vows houses free of charge to quake victims if elected

    Kılıçdaroğlu vows houses free of charge to quake victims if elected

  2. Italian volleyball player dies in hotel in Istanbul

    Italian volleyball player dies in hotel in Istanbul

  3. Türkiye received unique int'l support over earthquakes: Çavuşoğlu

    Türkiye received unique int'l support over earthquakes: Çavuşoğlu

  4. Election watchdog approves presidential ballot paper

    Election watchdog approves presidential ballot paper

  5. Erdoğan confident over victory in first round of presidential race

    Erdoğan confident over victory in first round of presidential race
Recommended
Media, ad investments rose 90 pct last year

Media, ad investments rose 90 pct last year
Chile passes bill to cut workweek to 40 hours

Chile passes bill to cut workweek to 40 hours
Retails sales rise 22 percent in February

Retails sales rise 22 percent in February
Türkiye ramping up efforts for green industry

Türkiye ramping up efforts for green industry
Panel to suggest ending Japan’s controversial ‘trainee’ scheme

Panel to suggest ending Japan’s controversial ‘trainee’ scheme
Cuba announces surprise reversal of US dollar deposit ban

Cuba announces surprise reversal of US dollar deposit ban
WORLD President Joe Biden in Ireland: Its an honor to return

President Joe Biden in Ireland: 'It's an honor to return'

After spending most of a day on a whirlwind countryside tour of his ancestry, President Joe Biden is turning back to diplomacy on Thursday, with an address to the Irish parliament and meetings with the country's leaders, and Ukraine is high on the agenda.

ECONOMY Chile passes bill to cut workweek to 40 hours

Chile passes bill to cut workweek to 40 hours

Chile’s Congress has overwhelmingly approved a bill to reduce the work week from 45 to 40 hours over five years, a decision hailed by the left-wing government as a breakthrough for workers’ rights.

SPORTS Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits

Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits

It’s been the longest wait, their whole lives, in fact. But Race Lessar and Landen Ozzello are finally right where they want to be, on a snowy slope close to home, molding snow into a ski jump.