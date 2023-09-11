FMCG online sales continue to rise: Report

ISTANBUL

FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) online sales continued to grow with some normalization in 2022, after gaining strong momentum in 2020 and 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to research by NielsenIQ, consumer intelligence company.

“Comparing FMCG e-commerce sales with offline sales, e-commerce growth is still ahead in many markets,” said Didem Şekerel Erdoğan, NielsenIQ managing director Türkiye.

“However, we see that the growth gap of previous years has narrowed, and that the growth of e-commerce has lagged behind in some developed markets such as China and France,” she said, adding that this shows e-commerce growth is normalizing around the world.

Türkiye and the Middle East markets stand out in growth, according to Turan Konu, NielsenIQ retailer services Middle East and Africa e-commerce director.

“E-commerce’s accelerated growth in recent years in Türkiye is maintained in 2022.”

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabian markets are still developing in terms of e-commerce, there is a very strong growth performance compared to offline, he added.

“These three markets stand out globally. For those countries, the food categories stand out among the most growing groups in e-commerce.”

In Türkiye, online and offline value growth in 2022 from 2021 were 100 percent and 99.2 percent, respectively, showed the research.

E-commerce’s share in total FMCG was unchanged at 5.9 percent last year compared with 2021.

Turkish online shoppers tend to shop online mainly with the motivations of price advantage, product variety and saving time, said Nur Serenli, NielsenIQ Türkiye consumer insights director.