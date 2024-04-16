FM Fidan, US Under Secretary Bass holds talks in Ankara

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with U.S. Under Secretary for Management John Bass at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in capital Ankara on Monday, according to the ministry.

Fidan and Bass discussed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's upcoming visit to the U.S., recent regional developments such as the Gaza crisis, Syria, and Ukraine, and the current state of security in the Black Sea, according to diplomatic sources.

Sources stated that Fidan and Bass also addressed energy issues and combating terrorist groups, including the PKK, its Syrian offshoot YPG, the ISIL, and the FETÖ terror groups.

Bass visited Türkiye at the invitation of Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akçapar and will hold talks on April 15 and 16.

Erdoğan is scheduled to embark on a trip to the U.S. on May 9th, marking his inaugural visit to the White House during Joe Biden's presidency. The purpose of the visit is to engage in discussions encompassing a diverse array of topics, including the dire situation in Gaza and economic relations.

Türkiye and the U.S. have recently intensified political dialogue to improve bilateral ties after a few years of tension. Fidan and Blinken led the Strategic Mechanism meeting in March and agreed to deepen ties through cooperation in various fields, including the economy, trade, energy, etc.