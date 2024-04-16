FM Fidan, US Under Secretary Bass holds talks in Ankara

FM Fidan, US Under Secretary Bass holds talks in Ankara

ANKARA
FM Fidan, US Under Secretary Bass holds talks in Ankara

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with U.S. Under Secretary for Management John Bass at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in capital Ankara on Monday, according to the ministry.

Fidan and Bass discussed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's upcoming visit to the U.S., recent regional developments such as the Gaza crisis, Syria, and Ukraine, and the current state of security in the Black Sea, according to diplomatic sources.

Sources stated that Fidan and Bass also addressed energy issues and combating terrorist groups, including the PKK, its Syrian offshoot YPG, the ISIL, and the FETÖ terror groups.

Bass visited Türkiye at the invitation of Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akçapar and will hold talks on April 15 and 16.

Erdoğan is scheduled to embark on a trip to the U.S. on May 9th, marking his inaugural visit to the White House during Joe Biden's presidency. The purpose of the visit is to engage in discussions encompassing a diverse array of topics, including the dire situation in Gaza and economic relations.

Türkiye and the U.S. have recently intensified political dialogue to improve bilateral ties after a few years of tension. Fidan and Blinken led the Strategic Mechanism meeting in March and agreed to deepen ties through cooperation in various fields, including the economy, trade, energy, etc.

Turkey, FM, us under secretary,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye indispensable actor for global peace: Defense Minister

Türkiye indispensable actor for global peace: Defense Minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye indispensable actor for global peace: Defense Minister

    Türkiye indispensable actor for global peace: Defense Minister

  2. Israeli forces taking part in settler attacks on Palestinians: UN

    Israeli forces taking part in settler attacks on Palestinians: UN

  3. Indictment reveals ISIL-K network in Istanbul

    Indictment reveals ISIL-K network in Istanbul

  4. Domestic observation satellite completes first year in space

    Domestic observation satellite completes first year in space

  5. MHP says ready for working on new civilian charter

    MHP says ready for working on new civilian charter
Recommended
Islamic world should increase efforts against Israel brutality: Erdoğan

Islamic world should increase efforts against Israel brutality: Erdoğan
Türkiye seeks solutions to Israel-Iran tensions, Gaza crisis

Türkiye seeks solutions to Israel-Iran tensions, Gaza crisis
Erdoğan, Abbas discuss latest developments in Gaza

Erdoğan, Abbas discuss latest developments in Gaza
Türkiye imposes trade restrictions on Israel over Gaza war

Türkiye imposes trade restrictions on Israel over Gaza war
Erdoğan urges Salman Islamic world unity needed to end Gaza violence

Erdoğan urges Salman 'Islamic world unity' needed to end Gaza violence
Türkiye suspends Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

Türkiye suspends Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe
WORLD Israeli forces taking part in settler attacks on Palestinians: UN

Israeli forces taking part in settler attacks on Palestinians: UN

The U.N. voiced grave concern Tuesday over escalating violence in the West Bank, demanding that Israeli security forces "immediately" stop supporting settler attacks on Palestinians in the occupied territory.
ECONOMY Retail sales growth picks up in February

Retail sales growth picks up in February

The annual rate of growth in retail sales accelerated from 13.7 percent in January to 25.1 percent in February, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has shown.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
﻿