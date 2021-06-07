Flying Broom Film Fest presents honorary awards

The 24th Flying Broom International Women’s Film Festival awarded the recipients of its honorary awards on June 4.

Actress Nur Sürer and actress-singer Zuhal Olcay received the honorary awards on June 4 at a ceremony held at the CerModern Arts Center in Ankara.

Films from 33 countries will be screened online for film enthusiasts until June 11 as part of the event.

Sürer underlined that she greatly valued the festival in which only the films of women filmmakers compete. “I’m happy to have received an award tonight,” she added.

The Flying Broom festival is a women’s organization that aims to enhance gender equality consciousness, provide information and training to empower women as well as contribute to the development of effective policies to solve women’s problems.

