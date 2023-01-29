Flybe ceases trading, cancels all flights

Flybe ceases trading, cancels all flights

LONDON
Flybe ceases trading, cancels all flights

Alamy Photo

British airline Flybe said on Jan. 28 it had ceased trading and all flights had been canceled.

“We are sad to announce that Flybe has been placed into administration,” the airline tweeted.

“Flybe has now ceased trading. All Flybe flights from & to the U.K. are canceled & will not be rescheduled,” it said.

The U.K. Civil Aviation Authority advised passengers booked with Flybe not to go to the airport.

“It is always sad to see an airline enter administration and we know that Flybe’s decision to stop trading will be distressing for all of its employees and customers,” CAA consumer director Paul Smith said in a statement.

“We urge passengers planning to fly with this airline not to go to the airport as all Flybe flights are canceled.”

Flybe had only returned to the skies in April after it crashed into bankruptcy as the coronavirus crisis erupted and destroyed much of the travel market.

It operated up to 530 flights per week on routes from Belfast, Birmingham and Heathrow to cities across the U.K., and internationally to Amsterdam and Geneva.

Before it went bust, it was a leader in the U.K. domestic flights sector.

Its assets were purchased by Thyme Opco, which is linked to U.S. hedge fund Cyrus Capital.

SPORTS Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy
LATEST NEWS

  1. Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

    Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

  2. Knierim, Frazier win US pairs figure skating title

    Knierim, Frazier win US pairs figure skating title

  3. Sudanese tighten belts as economic crisis grinds on

    Sudanese tighten belts as economic crisis grinds on

  4. Flybe ceases trading, cancels all flights

    Flybe ceases trading, cancels all flights

  5. Turkish defense company to develop software for NATO

    Turkish defense company to develop software for NATO
Recommended
Sudanese tighten belts as economic crisis grinds on

Sudanese tighten belts as economic crisis grinds on
Togg to sell pre-order rights with NFTs

Togg to sell pre-order rights with NFTs
US growth slows in 2022 as downturn fears loom

US growth slows in 2022 as downturn fears loom
Elevator maker Kone to cut 1000 jobs

Elevator maker Kone to cut 1000 jobs
Unlicensed foreign realtors selling houses through social media

Unlicensed foreign realtors selling houses through social media
Ukraine grain harvest set to fall further this year

Ukraine grain harvest set to fall further this year
WORLD Former NATO general Petr Pavel wins Czech presidential vote

Former NATO general Petr Pavel wins Czech presidential vote

Retired NATO general Petr Pavel defeated a billionaire former prime minister in an election run-off on Saturday to become the fourth president of the Czech Republic.

ECONOMY Sudanese tighten belts as economic crisis grinds on

Sudanese tighten belts as economic crisis grinds on

As Sudan’s economic crisis drags on, grocer Hassan Omar keeps busy cleaning packaged food items that have been gathering dust for months as his dwindling customer base make fewer purchases.

SPORTS Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

The Boston Celtics edged the Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 in an overtime battle tinged by controversy on Jan. 28 as Philadelphia 76ers big-man Joel Embiid out-dueled Denver’s Nikola Jokic as NBA rivalries took center stage.