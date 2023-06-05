Floods kill 2 as heavy rain hits northern provinces

SAMSUN

While torrential rains continue to affect several areas in the country, especially the northern provinces, two people have lost their lives during the floods in Samsun’s Ladik district and Amasya.

As the sudden downpour hit Samsun, the soil was washed away by the flood from high areas and the district center was covered with mud, while some vehicles had difficulty in moving due to flooding. The ground floors of houses and workplaces were flooded.

Some farm animals were also caught in the flood and died. The municipality teams started cleaning works in the region with construction equipment.

A man in Ladik district who lost his balance while trying to pass his animals over the bridge, was dragged along with the flood and lost his life.

Education was suspended for a day due to the extensive downpour in Ladik, Atakum, İlkadım, Canik and Tekkeköy districts.

Meanwhile, in Bozkurt and Inebolu districts of Kastamonu, stream waters rose due to heavy rainfall throughout the evening hours of June 4, flooding workplaces and houses.

In Bozkurt, where a major flood disaster occurred previously in 2021, overflows occurred in Ezine Creek. In Inebolu, some workplaces and houses by the creek were flooded due to the rise in the water level in Söke Creek. The residents were evacuated by the fire brigade, AFAD and UMKE teams.

The torrential downpour in the northern province of Amasya caused a car carrying three people who went out for a picnic to wash away in flood waters. The lifeless body of one of the two missing persons was found as the search for the other person continues.