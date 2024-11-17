Flares fired toward Netanyahu's house in Caesarea

TEL AVIV

Israeli police announced Saturday that it detected two flares fired near the home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea in northern Israel.

"Around 19:30 Tel Aviv time (17:30GMT), two flares were detected that were fired near the Prime Minister's house in Caesarea, where they fell in the yard of the house," said police.

"Forces from the police and the Shin Bet security service (Shabak) are present at the scene of the incident,” it added.

Netanyahu and his family members were not home at the time of the incident, noted police.

Police said they had "opened a joint investigation with the Shabak, as this is a serious incident that represents a significant escalation, and necessary investigative actions will be taken."

The official Israeli Army Radio reported that the flares did not cause damage.

Neither police nor the Army Radio noted the source of the flare.

Netanyahu's office said Oct. 19 that a drone launched from Lebanon targeted Netanyahu's home in Caesarea — an attack later claimed by Hezbollah.

Netanyahu and his family were not at home at the time, and no sirens were sounded in the area in connection with the incident, according to Israeli media.​​​​​​​

Israel launched an air campaign in Lebanon against what it claims are targets of the Hezbollah group in late September, in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare.

More than 3,400 people have been killed, nearly 14,700 injured and more than 1 million displaced by Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region was on the brink of a regional war, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.