Five years since Türkiye’s largest natural gas discovery

Five years since Türkiye’s largest natural gas discovery

ANKARA
Five years since Türkiye’s largest natural gas discovery

Five years have passed since Türkiye made the largest natural gas discovery in its history with its landmark drilling in the Black Sea, as the country now aims to quadruple the number of households using domestic gas by 2028.

The drilling vessel named Fatih struck a reserve of 320 billion cubic meters at the Tuna-1 well off the northern province of Zonguldak’s Ereğli district on July 20, 2020.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the find on Aug. 21 of the same year, calling it the largest natural gas discovery ever made by Türkiye.

Following the announcement, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry launched production efforts at the Sakarya Gas Field. Located 170 kilometers offshore at a depth of 2,200 meters, the reserve was connected to land through a 170-kilometer pipeline. Domestic gas first reached shore in April 2023.

Under Phase 1, production has been carried out from 12 wells, yielding a daily output of 9.5 million cubic meters and a cumulative production of around 4 billion cubic meters to date.

“Currently, 4 million households in Türkiye are using our domestic natural gas. Our target for 2028 is to increase this figure fourfold, reaching 16 million households,” Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said in a statement marking the fifth anniversary of the discovery.

Phase 2 operations will be centered around a floating production unit named Osman Gazi which will process additional volumes and transport them ashore. With its integration, production capacity is expected to double to 20 million cubic meters per day.

Phase 3, planned for 2028, foresees the commissioning of a second floating production platform, which will raise total output at the Sakarya Gas Field to 40 million cubic meters per day.

Drilling operations in the field are being conducted without interruption by the Fatih, Kanuni, Yavuz and Abdülhamid Han vessels, each bearing the name of Ottoman rulers.

Türkiye’s newest fifth and sixth drillships have joined the energy fleet, with one slated to begin Black Sea exploration and production activities in 2026.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() NATO chief calls for robust security guarantees on Ukraine visit

NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit

    NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit

  2. Macron, Merz, Tusk to visit Moldova to back its 'security, sovereignty'

    Macron, Merz, Tusk to visit Moldova to back its 'security, sovereignty'

  3. Trump visits police, troops deployed in US capital

    Trump visits police, troops deployed in US capital

  4. Japan city proposes two-hour daily smartphone limit

    Japan city proposes two-hour daily smartphone limit

  5. Two separate guerilla attacks kill 18 in Colombia

    Two separate guerilla attacks kill 18 in Colombia
Recommended
Türkiye to chair OIC’s extraordinary Gaza summit on Aug 25

Türkiye to chair OIC’s extraordinary Gaza summit on Aug 25
Ankara closely following tensions in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah

Ankara closely following tensions in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah
Türkiye launches key railway project tied to Zangezur Corridor

Türkiye launches key railway project tied to Zangezur Corridor
Türkiye extradites three red notice fugitives from Russia

Türkiye extradites three red notice fugitives from Russia
Türkiyes competition watchdog probes Google regarding payment systems

Türkiye's competition watchdog probes Google regarding payment systems
Özel says CHP backs civil servants amid wage dispute

Özel says CHP backs civil servants amid wage dispute
İYİ Party officials resign in Mardin over stance on anti-terror bid

İYİ Party officials resign in Mardin over stance on anti-terror bid
WORLD NATO chief calls for robust security guarantees on Ukraine visit

NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit

The head of NATO on Friday called for "robust" security guarantees for Ukraine to ensure Russia upholds any potential peace deal and "never again" attempts to invade Ukraine.
ECONOMY Over 28 million Foreign Tourists visit Türkiye in first 7 months

Over 28 million Foreign Tourists visit Türkiye in first 7 months

Türkiye hosted 28.4 million foreign tourists between January and July, according to the Culture and Tourism Ministry's data released on Aug. 22, marking a 2.1 percent drop compared to the same period in 2024.  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿