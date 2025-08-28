Fishing season to open with historic anchovy prospects, bonito shortage

ANKARA
Fishermen across Türkiye are preparing to set sail with the traditional cry of “vira bismillah,” meaning “raising the anchor in the name of God,” as the fishing season opens on Sept. 1.

While "palamut" (Atlantic bonito) is expected to be scarce compared to last year, sector representatives say citizens can look forward to one of the most abundant anchovy seasons in the country’s history.

In the final days before the season, fishermen are repairing nets, maintaining engines and readying their boats. On the night of Aug. 31, fleets will be ceremonially sent off from harbors. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will not attend the opening this year due to an overseas trip, while Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı will lead the ceremony in the Black Sea province of Trabzon, officially sending fishermen off.

Ramazan Özkaya, the head of a fisheries union, said, “This year, palamut is scarce, but in the case of anchovy, there is unbelievable abundance. Türkiye may see the best anchovy season in its history. We also expect plenty of bluefish.”

He reminded that the ministry set the annual catch quota for anchovy at 400,000 tons, and added, “Quotas worked well last year and should be extended to other species like mackerel and bonito to protect fish stocks for future generations.”

For the first time this year, traditional small-scale fishermen with boats under 12 meters in length were allowed to begin bonito fishing on Aug. 15 — two weeks earlier than larger vessels.

Yet the small bonito that appeared in markets sparked debate. Weighing only 150-200 grams and measuring below the legal limit of 25 centimeters, the early catches raised concerns about overfishing.

Hamdi Arpa, general manager of an Istanbul Fisheries Market operator, stressed that both seasonal and size restrictions remain in force. “Allowing smaller boats to fish earlier does not mean undersized bonito can be caught. In August, it is rare for bonito to reach 25 centimeters, so this could create problems.”

Still, small-scale fishermen argue that their limited capacity poses little risk. An Istanbul fisherman, Özcan Balkas, noted that the early catches are mostly "çingene palamudu" (small bonito), a naturally smaller species.

Nevertheless, as Black Sea weather delays fishing for many, local cooperatives confirm that palamut is still scarcely visible.

 

Iran faces 'snapback' of sanctions over its nuclear program.
