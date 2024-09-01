Fishermen cast lines as seasonal ban lifts

ISTANBUL

Following the end of the seasonal fishing ban – imposed every year between April 15 - Sept. 1 – the new fishing season has kicked off in Türkiye, with fishermen foreseeing plenty of bonito, horse mackerel, bluefish and sardine catches, in September particularly.

After the lifting of this year’s fishing ban, anglers commenced casting their lines at night, with a fish auction later held to sell the season’s first catches early in the morning in Istanbul.

The country is aiming to establish a fishing industry in international waters, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the 2024-2025 Fishing Season Opening event in Istanbul, stating, "We aim to secure and expand fishing rights for our fishermen globally.”

Türkiye has been making efforts in international fisheries management platforms to protect the interests of Turkish fishermen, Erdoğan said, underlining that the quota amounts Türkiye received in several species are indicative of this effort.

The Secretary-General of the Istanbul Municipality, Can Akın Çağlar, underscored that a fishing season starting with plenty of bonito is an indicative of a bountiful season for the country’s fishing industry.

“I hope that our fishermen will get the best of this season, with our citizens also receiving fish at a low cost and enjoying a nice season,” he said.

Indicating that citizens will be able to eat plenty of fish this year, a fisherman named Ceyhun İskele also noted that abundant catch of bluefish will likely follow the intense bonito catches marking the season’s start.

“We invite our citizens to consume bonito when it's abundant because fish remains the most natural and healthy food available,” he said, urging people to buy plenty of bonito during September, October and November and stock up for later.

“Because it is the start of the season, the number of fish will be a little scarce nowadays, but prices will begin to drop soon after. Bonito is likely to be sold for between 100 and 200 Turkish Liras per piece.”

Another fisherman, Yunus Emre Çimen, expressed optimism for a successful season and said they will work around the clock to provide low-cost access to fish for the citizens.