Fishermen cast final nets in Van Lake ahead of seasonal fishing ban

VAN

Fishermen on Van Lake are casting their final nets as a seasonal fishing ban approaches to protect the endemic pearl mullet during its spawning migration.

The ban, which runs from April 15 to July 15, is enforced each year to safeguard the species as it migrates from the lake’s alkaline waters to nearby freshwater streams to reproduce.

The pearl mullet is a vital source of income for thousands of people living in districts along the lake’s shoreline in eastern Türkiye.

In the days leading up to the ban, fishermen continued working despite cold weather, heading out onto the lake to make the most of the remaining time in the season.

“The fishing ban is approaching and business is going well. We are having some trouble due to the waves, but the weather is fine,” said Metin Teran, a fisherman with 25 years of experience on the lake. “Once the ban starts on April 15, we will stop fishing and pull our boats ashore.”

Authorities, including local gendarmerie, police, coast guard units and officials from the provincial agriculture and forestry directorate, are conducting inspections to ensure compliance with the ban and to prevent illegal fishing.

Another fisherman, Sadrettin Tan, said the season had been productive but emphasized the importance of respecting the restrictions.

“We want strict measures and public awareness. If illegal fishing is prevented, it will benefit both consumers and us,” he said.

During the closed season, fishermen typically carry out maintenance on their boats while the pearl mullet completes its critical breeding cycle.