Fishermen cast final nets in Van Lake ahead of seasonal fishing ban

Fishermen cast final nets in Van Lake ahead of seasonal fishing ban

VAN
Fishermen cast final nets in Van Lake ahead of seasonal fishing ban

Fishermen on Van Lake are casting their final nets as a seasonal fishing ban approaches to protect the endemic pearl mullet during its spawning migration.

 

The ban, which runs from April 15 to July 15, is enforced each year to safeguard the species as it migrates from the lake’s alkaline waters to nearby freshwater streams to reproduce.

 

The pearl mullet is a vital source of income for thousands of people living in districts along the lake’s shoreline in eastern Türkiye.

 

In the days leading up to the ban, fishermen continued working despite cold weather, heading out onto the lake to make the most of the remaining time in the season.

 

“The fishing ban is approaching and business is going well. We are having some trouble due to the waves, but the weather is fine,” said Metin Teran, a fisherman with 25 years of experience on the lake. “Once the ban starts on April 15, we will stop fishing and pull our boats ashore.”

 

Authorities, including local gendarmerie, police, coast guard units and officials from the provincial agriculture and forestry directorate, are conducting inspections to ensure compliance with the ban and to prevent illegal fishing.

 

Another fisherman, Sadrettin Tan, said the season had been productive but emphasized the importance of respecting the restrictions.

 

“We want strict measures and public awareness. If illegal fishing is prevented, it will benefit both consumers and us,” he said.

 

During the closed season, fishermen typically carry out maintenance on their boats while the pearl mullet completes its critical breeding cycle.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged

Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged

    Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged

  2. Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes

    Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes

  3. Former parliament speaker Hüsamettin Cindoruk dies at 92

    Former parliament speaker Hüsamettin Cindoruk dies at 92

  4. Fiberglass homes aim to offer more 'dignity' for displaced in Gaza

    Fiberglass homes aim to offer more 'dignity' for displaced in Gaza

  5. South Korea president clashes with Israel on rights, disinfo claims

    South Korea president clashes with Israel on rights, disinfo claims
Recommended
Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged

Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged
Former parliament speaker Hüsamettin Cindoruk dies at 92

Former parliament speaker Hüsamettin Cindoruk dies at 92
Four Turkish destinations shortlisted for UN’s 2026 best villages scheme

Four Turkish destinations shortlisted for UN’s 2026 best villages scheme
Istanbul’s historic Fatih district eyes ‘London-style’ traffic charge

Istanbul’s historic Fatih district eyes ‘London-style’ traffic charge
Türkiye begins restoration of wooden sarcophagi, historic textiles

Türkiye begins restoration of wooden sarcophagi, historic textiles
Dutch FM says Türkiye key to NATO’s southern flank

Dutch FM says Türkiye key to NATO’s southern flank
WORLD Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes

Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes

Lebanon's health ministry said 10 people including three emergency workers were killed by Israeli strikes on south Lebanon on Saturday, as state media reported raids on more than a dozen locations.
ECONOMY EJDERHA strengthens Türkiye’s layered defense against emerging threats

EJDERHA strengthens Türkiye’s layered defense against emerging threats

Türkiye’s Land Forces Command has added ASELSAN’s EJDERHA system to its inventory, giving troops a new capability to neutralize electronically triggered improvised explosive devices and mini- and micro-UAV swarms using high-power electromagnetic waves.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe struck deep into stoppage time to defeat Beşiktaş in a tense derby of Türkiye's Süper Lig on April 5, capitalizing on leader Galatasaray’s loss a day earlier to cut the gap at the top and revive the title race.
﻿