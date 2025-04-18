First US 'refugee scientists' to arrive in France in weeks

The first researchers fleeing U.S. spending cuts imposed by President Donald Trump will start work at a French university in June, officials have said. 

Aix Marseille University said its "Safe Place for Science" scheme received a flood of applicants after announcing in March it would open its doors to U.S. scientists threatened by cuts.

Of 298 applications, 242 were deemed eligible and "are being studied" for some 20 available posts, the university said in a statement.

It added that 135 of the applicants were U.S. citizens, and 45 were dual citizens.

University president Eric Berton said he wanted to see a new status of "refugee scientist" be created, and for more U.S. researchers to be welcomed in France and Europe.

A bill establishing such a status was presented in the French parliament on April 14 by former president Francois Hollande, now a deputy.

Aix Marseille University has previously brought in 25 scientists from Ukraine, Yemen, Afghanistan and the Palestinian territories under another program for researchers under threat.

The university has set aside a budget so that each researcher taken in receives between 600,000 and 800,000 euros ($680,00-$910,000) over three years to continue their work.

It said the applicants from a variety of U.S. institutions, including Johns Hopkins, NASA, Yale, Stanford, Columbia and the University of Pennsylvania.

