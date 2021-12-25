First Turkovac batch dispatched for wide use

  • December 25 2021 07:00:00

First Turkovac batch dispatched for wide use

ISTANBUL
First Turkovac batch dispatched for wide use

The first batch of domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine Turkovac has been shipped from Şanlıurfa, a southeastern province where the vaccine was produced, to the Turkish capital after receiving emergency approval following studies on volunteers that demonstrated its efficacy.

Some 150,000 doses of Turkovac were set off for Ankara, accompanied by the applause of employees of the vaccine production facility in the city, while authorities said new batches of the vaccine would be dispatched to other Turkish provinces in the coming days.

Recalling that mass production of the vaccine had started in a laboratory in Şanlıurfa Organized Industrial Zone, Professor Ateş Kara, a member of the country’s Coronavirus Science Board, made a call to locals of the city, which has the lowest fully vaccinated adult population rate in Turkey, to get vaccinated with Turkovac.

“Now we have a vaccine produced in Şanlıurfa. It is a vaccine whose quality is above the world average. For this, I want everyone, especially Şanlıurfa locals, to get shot of our domestic and national vaccine,” Kara said, adding that he also asked those who will have the jab to help.

“I ask those who have this vaccine to give their serum and blood samples. It will be very beneficial for us and the world. This vaccine will reach all communities around the globe,” Kara noted, stressing that citizens should not have apprehensions about the vaccination.

Meanwhile, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca underlined that the results obtained from Turkovac were exciting for the scientific world and made a call to the Turkish people.

“We would like to announce to those who are waiting for Turkovac to get jabbed and to those who will choose Turkovac for their follow-up doses: You will fight in this struggle with your own vaccine,” Koca tweeted.

Turkey has so far administered over 127.3 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January. More than 56.7 million people have received their first doses, while over 51.3 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 16.2 million.

shipping, covid 19,

WORLD French zoo shut after pack of wolves escape

French zoo shut after pack of wolves escape
MOST POPULAR

  1. Over $880 mln put into lira deposit accounts

    Over $880 mln put into lira deposit accounts

  2. Turkish economy going through historical change: Erdoğan

    Turkish economy going through historical change: Erdoğan

  3. Famous “brothel streets” in Beyoğlu to turn into culture center

    Famous “brothel streets” in Beyoğlu to turn into culture center

  4. Ankara accuses Greece of intense armament for military superiority

    Ankara accuses Greece of intense armament for military superiority

  5. Pandemic to be out of Turkey’s agenda: Health minister

    Pandemic to be out of Turkey’s agenda: Health minister
Recommended
New economic model will lead to lower inflation: Erdoğan

New economic model will lead to lower inflation: Erdoğan

Istanbul Patriarch Bartholomew tests positive for COVID-19

Istanbul Patriarch Bartholomew tests positive for COVID-19
‘Göbeklitepe should be passed on to future generations’

‘Göbeklitepe should be passed on to future generations’
Pit bulls brutally attack 4-year-old girl

Pit bulls brutally attack 4-year-old girl
Turkish classical music pioneer dies at 95

Turkish classical music pioneer dies at 95
Turkey freezes assets of over 700 terror-linked individuals

Turkey freezes assets of over 700 terror-linked individuals
WORLD French zoo shut after pack of wolves escape

French zoo shut after pack of wolves escape

French authorities in the south of the country have temporarily shut down a zoo after a pack of nine wolves escaped from their enclosure during visiting hours, officials said on Dec. 24. 
ECONOMY Over $880 mln put into lira deposit accounts

Over $880 mln put into lira deposit accounts

The total amount in the FX-anchored deposit accounts reached 10 billion Turkish Liras ($880 million) as of Dec. 23 morning, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has said.
SPORTS Leader Trabzon play high-flying Başakşehir

Leader Trabzon play high-flying Başakşehir

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor wants to end the year on a high note when it hosts on-form Başakşehir on Dec. 25 in a week 19 game.