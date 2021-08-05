First Turkish mosque in Anatolia to be opened for service

  • August 05 2021 07:00:00

First Turkish mosque in Anatolia to be opened for service

KARS
First Turkish mosque in Anatolia to be opened for service

The first Turkish mosque in Anatolia, located in the eastern province of KarsAni district, will be opened to service on Aug. 16, after a year-long restoration.

“The Ebu’l Menuçehr Mosque will be open on the 957th anniversary of the conquest of the Ani district,” Kars Governor Türker Öküz told Demirören News Agency on Aug. 4.

The two-story Ebu’l Menuçehr Mosque was constructed by a local manager, Menuçehr, who was appointed by Seljuk Sultan Alparslan after entering Ani in 1064, according to the governor.

“Apart from restoration, an excavation process is ongoing in the region with a team of 35 experts,” the governor said.

Though the mosque underwent a partial restoration between 2008 and 2010, all gaps and holes on the outer structure of the building were not repaired.

After the mosque will become a closed structure to be open for service, a new restoration process will begin inside the mosque after the summer, the official noted.

Turkey,

ARTS & LIFE District on ancient city searching for new place

District on ancient city searching for new place
MOST POPULAR

  1. Aerial support speeds up on eighth day of Turkey fires

    Aerial support speeds up on eighth day of Turkey fires

  2. Land surface temperatures hit 50°C in Turkey, Cyprus island

    Land surface temperatures hit 50°C in Turkey, Cyprus island

  3. Municipal assembly approves mayor’s discriminatory motion against foreigners

    Municipal assembly approves mayor’s discriminatory motion against foreigners

  4. Turkey replaces land forces commander in routine reshuffle

    Turkey replaces land forces commander in routine reshuffle

  5. Turkey objects US plan on resettlement of Afghans

    Turkey objects US plan on resettlement of Afghans
Recommended
Turkey replaces land forces commander in routine reshuffle

Turkey replaces land forces commander in routine reshuffle
Government tightens border control measures against influx

Government tightens border control measures against influx
Municipal assembly approves mayor’s discriminatory motion against foreigners

Municipal assembly approves mayor’s discriminatory motion against foreigners
Women protest against murder of university student

Women protest against murder of university student
Number of daily cases jump to nearly 25,000, highest since early May

Number of daily cases jump to nearly 25,000, highest since early May
Land surface temperatures hit 50°C in Turkey, Cyprus island

Land surface temperatures hit 50°C in Turkey, Cyprus island
WORLD New York governor urged to quit after damning harassment report

New York governor urged to quit after damning harassment report

U.S. President Joe Biden joined leading Democrats on Aug. 3 in calling on powerful New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign after an independent investigation concluded that he sexually harassed multiple women.

ECONOMY Number of registered employees rising: Official

Number of registered employees rising: Official

As opposed to expectations, the number of employees benefiting from the social security system is increasing even though the 15-month layoff ban was abolished at the end of June
SPORTS Two Turkish boxers to fight for gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Two Turkish boxers to fight for gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Two Turkish athletes in women's boxing are set to fight to win gold medals after reaching the finals at Tokyo Olympics.