First Oscar for Brazil adds zest to Rio Carnival

RIO DE JANERIO

Rio de Janeiro's massive Sambadrome erupted in noisy celebrations on March 2 as the news broke that Brazil won its first Oscar, in the middle of the first day of its famous samba parades.

"I'm Still Here" earned Brazil's first Oscar in the best international film category, sparking a national fervor usually reserved for the Rio Carnival or the football World Cup.

"The Oscar is ours," an announcer shouted over the loudspeakers, news greeted with screaming and hugs from some 70,000 people who packed the legendary catwalk, the symbol of the world's most famous carnival.

A screen broadcast the news, and colorful sparklers lit up in the stands.

The expectation for the possibility of winning a golden statuette had grown in recent weeks, and the coincidence of the Hollywood gala with the carnival celebrations doubled the enthusiasm.

"It's really crazy. We were at the parade when we found out we had won, and it was a very big thing. Long live Brazilian cinema," said Brazilian actor Wesley Torquato.

Oscars buzz was all over the streets of Rio, as billboards and posters touting support for Torres were displayed alongside revelers dressed up as her in the carnival parades with some displays dedicated entirely to the actor.

Among the crowds, many attendees wielded plastic golden statuettes sold by street vendors.

Similar celebratory scenes were seen in others cities such as Recife, Belo Horizonte and Sao Paulo.

At Rio's Sambadrome, the top 12 samba schools will compete from in a new three-day format instead of the traditional two.

The change will give each group a little more time, up to 80 minutes, for its thousands of dancers and musicians to go down the catwalk in front of some 70,000 attendees and millions of television viewers around the world.

Authorities said that excitement over the Oscars win could help amplify economic activity generated by the carnival, with estimates for the festival approaching the $1 billion dollar mark.