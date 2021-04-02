First doses of Pfizer-BioNTech jab administered in Turkey

  • April 02 2021 14:54:00

First doses of Pfizer-BioNTech jab administered in Turkey

ANKARA
First doses of Pfizer-BioNTech jab administered in Turkey

The first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were administered in Turkey’s capital Ankara on April 2. 

Turkey has so far received 2.8 million doses of the vaccine, which was developed by second-generation Turkish immigrants in Germany.

The total is set to reach 4.5 million in the coming weeks, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters in parliament on Tuesday.

People who had appointments for COVID-19 shots at Ankara City Hospital on Friday were asked for their preference between the Pfizer-BioNTech and China’s CoronaVac jabs.

There were no side effects reported by people who opted for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Adem Özsoy, a Turkish citizen, said he was happy to have received his first dose of the vaccine.

Şenol Bulcan, another recipient, urged people to sign up for vaccinations and said he was looking forward to see the end of the pandemic.

People in Turkey can schedule appointments for vaccinations over the phone, online, and through a mobile app.

coronavirus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Kittens make cozy library their home

    Kittens make cozy library their home

  2. Vaccine tours to Russia on demand for those who don’t want to wait in line

    Vaccine tours to Russia on demand for those who don’t want to wait in line

  3. 'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors

    'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors

  4. Turkey plans to roll out local vaccine by end summer, says health minister

    Turkey plans to roll out local vaccine by end summer, says health minister

  5. Russia warns new Donbass conflict could 'destroy' Ukraine, NATO rebukes Moscow

    Russia warns new Donbass conflict could 'destroy' Ukraine, NATO rebukes Moscow
Recommended
Turkey among top five OECD countries with most schools closed due to COVID: Minister

Turkey among top five OECD countries with most schools closed due to COVID: Minister
CHP leader criticizes decision to renew parliament voting on law proposal

CHP leader criticizes decision to renew parliament voting on law proposal
Ezidis unable to return to Sinjar due to PKK: Turkish envoy

Ezidis unable to return to Sinjar due to PKK: Turkish envoy
Turkey wants a Cyprus that stands on its own feet: VP Oktay

Turkey wants a Cyprus that stands on its own feet: VP Oktay

Turkey plans to roll out local vaccine by end summer, says health minister

Turkey plans to roll out local vaccine by end summer, says health minister
Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss cooperation

Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss cooperation
WORLD Russia warns new Donbass conflict could destroy Ukraine, NATO rebukes Moscow

Russia warns new Donbass conflict could 'destroy' Ukraine, NATO rebukes Moscow

Russia warned on April 1 that a serious escalation in the conflict in Donbass could “destroy” Ukraine as NATO voiced concern over what it said was a big Russian military build-up near eastern Ukraine.
ECONOMY Turkish auto market grows 60% in Q1

Turkish auto market grows 60% in Q1

Turkey's car and light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales grew 60% year-on-year in the first quarter of this year, an industry group announced on April 1. 

SPORTS Larkin leads Anadolu Efes to overtime win over Baskonia

Larkin leads Anadolu Efes to overtime win over Baskonia

Shane Larkin had another impressive game in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on April 1, leading Anadolu Efes to a 111-101 overtime victory against TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz.