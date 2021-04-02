First doses of Pfizer-BioNTech jab administered in Turkey

ANKARA

The first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were administered in Turkey’s capital Ankara on April 2.

Turkey has so far received 2.8 million doses of the vaccine, which was developed by second-generation Turkish immigrants in Germany.

The total is set to reach 4.5 million in the coming weeks, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters in parliament on Tuesday.

People who had appointments for COVID-19 shots at Ankara City Hospital on Friday were asked for their preference between the Pfizer-BioNTech and China’s CoronaVac jabs.

There were no side effects reported by people who opted for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Adem Özsoy, a Turkish citizen, said he was happy to have received his first dose of the vaccine.

Şenol Bulcan, another recipient, urged people to sign up for vaccinations and said he was looking forward to see the end of the pandemic.

People in Turkey can schedule appointments for vaccinations over the phone, online, and through a mobile app.



