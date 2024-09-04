Fires millennia ago fortify Hittite mudbrick structures

Fires millennia ago fortify Hittite mudbrick structures

NİĞDE
Fires millennia ago fortify Hittite mudbrick structures

The mudbrick structures from the Hittite period at Porsuk-Zeyve Höyük, located near a village in the Central Anatolian province of Niğde, have remarkably survived fires believed to have occurred between the 15th and 16th centuries B.C.

The excavation at the Porsuk-Zeyve Höyük site is led by Eric Jean, head of the excavation team and a faculty member at Hitit University’s Archaeology Department, since 1968.

He emphasized the importance of the site due to its proximity to the Mediterranean Sea. According to him, the first settlements in the area were established in the 1600s B.C.

“Porsuk-Zeyve Höyük is a key site, particularly because it holds evidence from Hittite, Iron Age, Hellenistic and Roman periods within its layers,” Jean said. “When examining the Bronze Age, it becomes clear that the Hittites constructed the strongest and largest walls.”

Jean explained that mudbrick was a favored material in Mesopotamia, partly due to the scarcity of stone. He noted that both stone and mudbrick were used in Anatolia, with mudbrick from the Hittite period being particularly robust, akin to concrete after being exposed to fire.

“Building high walls with only stone would have been incredibly challenging. Adobe, by contrast, is more practical, quicker to produce, and can be laid without heavy lifting,” Jean said.

The durability of these ancient structures is notable, withstanding time for over a millennium.

Jean pointed out that while adobe mudbrick structures need regular maintenance, the Hittite mudbrick constructions were reinforced by fire.

“Fires have actually helped preserve these structures, making them incredibly strong.”

The exact timeline of these fires remains uncertain, though archaeologists suggest that the first fire likely occurred in the first half of the 16th century B.C., while the second is estimated to have taken between late 14th and 15th centuries B.C.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures
LATEST NEWS

  1. MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

    MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

  2. Erdoğan: Education reforms aim for 'Century of Türkiye'

    Erdoğan: Education reforms aim for 'Century of Türkiye'

  3. Project to uncover hidden stories of Gallipoli campaign

    Project to uncover hidden stories of Gallipoli campaign

  4. CHP convention kicks off with bylaw discussions

    CHP convention kicks off with bylaw discussions

  5. Turkish-made Hürjet aircraft performs at Egypt airshow

    Turkish-made Hürjet aircraft performs at Egypt airshow
Recommended
Historic Edirne Palace dock set to be unearthed

Historic Edirne Palace dock set to be unearthed
Rembrandt painting sells for $1.4M in Maine

Rembrandt painting sells for $1.4M in Maine
Ancient Lydian necklace returns to Türkiye from US museum

Ancient Lydian necklace returns to Türkiye from US museum
Oasis announce two new 2025 concert dates

Oasis announce two new 2025 concert dates
Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix bring Joker: Folie à Deux’ to Venice

Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix bring 'Joker: Folie à Deux’ to Venice
Hundreds of ‘Game of Thrones’ props up for auction

Hundreds of ‘Game of Thrones’ props up for auction
Fashion week returns to Ukraine featuring veterans

Fashion week returns to Ukraine featuring veterans
WORLD Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev announced that Baku and Yerevan have reached consensus on approximately 80 percent of the draft peace agreement in the ongoing negotiations.

ECONOMY EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire

EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire

The European Union's aviation safety agency (EASA) has said it will require the inspection of at least some of the Airbus A350s in operation after an engine fire on a Cathay Pacific aircraft.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿