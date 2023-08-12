Fires in recycling plants caused by negligence: Expert

ISTANBUL
Numerous instances of negligence frequently result in fires at recycling facilities across the nation, an expert has warned, highlighting the dangers associated with it and lack of deterrent measures that are necessary to curb the problem.

Associate Professor Sedat Gündoğdu, a faculty member at Çukurova University, gave insights to local media about the causes of recently increasing fires in recycling facilities, the measures to be taken and possible penalties.

Since very few investigations have been conducted, it is nearly impossible to determine the origin of fires breaking out in recycling facilities, Gündoğdu said, noting that if an investigation does get carried out, it is usually not detailed enough and the reports generally contain statements such as "caused by an electrical contact."

The number of these facilities increased with the import of plastic waste especially after 2018, according to the expert, and the fires may be caused by the disposal process of unwanted plastic parts, if the fire lighted to burn these parts gets out of control.

Gündoğdu emphasized that the location of recycling facilities is also important as they should not be established near agricultural areas or close to settlements without taking any precautionary measures.

“These facilities that do not take precautions should be fined for environmental pollution after a fire. If a fire breaks out, it is either because the wastes were not stored properly, they did not have fire extinguishing equipment, or they started a fire on purpose. If it is proven that the fire was deliberately set, only the license of the facility is revoked and a fine is imposed, which is not deterrent enough,” the expert added.

Drawing attention to the health risks posed by these fires, Gündoğdu said that toxic gases are released with these fires, most of them being carcinogenic, posing a threat to the ecosystem around the region.

While several fires break out in recycling plants almost every month, the last fire that broke out in a plastic recycling plant in the southern province of Adana on Aug. 7 lasted for seven hours, also destroying some neighboring structures.

