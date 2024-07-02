Fire risks escalate as heat wave sweeps parts of Türkiye

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is grappling with blistering heat waves as temperatures soar above seasonal norms, heightening the risk of forest fires especially in the Aegean and Mediterranean regions.

While the increasing temperatures and persistent strong winds are contributing factors, the recent fires in the region indicate that human activity is the primary cause.

The forest fire in the western province of İzmir’s Çeşme district was caused by a discarded cigarette butt, spreading rapidly due to strong winds.

Kenan Yüksel, a weather forecaster, highlighted the widespread impacts expected this week.

“There is a risk of forest fires in the western regions of the country as temperatures and winds increase intensity, and flood risk in the Black Sea and northern parts of Eastern Anatolia due to strong rainfall,” Yüksel stated.

Speaking about the winds, Yüksel noted, “The intensity of the wind will decrease at night. However, tomorrow [July 2], especially in the coastal Aegean region, wind speed of 40-60 kilometers per hour will occasionally reach 70-80 kilometers per hour during the day."

“Unfortunately, unfavorable conditions may continue. However, we expect the wind speed to decrease in areas where forest fires are burning in the evening.”

Yüksel emphasized the unusually high temperatures in the southern and western regions, noting that they continue to exceed seasonal norms.

“The temperatures this week will be 3 to 6 degrees [Celsius] above seasonal norms in the southern and western parts of the country, and after Wednesday [June 3], the temperatures will increase further and will be 4 to 8 degrees above seasonal norms. Temperatures of 29-30 degrees Celsius in the Aegean and Mediterranean regions will rise to 35-36 degrees in the middle of the week.”

Yüksel also provided detailed forecasts for three metropolitan cities, indicating that temperatures in Istanbul will be 30-32 degrees, and the temperature in Ankara, which is 30 degrees, will rise to 36 degrees on June 3. Meanwhile, temperatures in İzmir are expected to hover around 35-36 degrees.