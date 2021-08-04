Fire reaches more residential areas of southern Turkey, forcing evacuations

MUĞLA

A fire in a residential area of southern Turkey forced some people to evacuate as the country continues to battle massive wildfires that broke out last week on the country’s southern and southwestern coasts.

The blaze started in the Beyciler neighborhood of Milas district in Muğla province and spread to four neighborhoods in Bodrum district, reaching the Türkevleri and Ören neighborhoods.

The flames, which spread rapidly with the strong wind, forced residents of one area to leave their homes, with journalists rescuing a cat trapped on a balcony.

Earlier Tuesday, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said 16,603 residents of 3,219 households in 28 neighborhoods have been evacuated due to the fires in the country’s south.

At least eight people have lost their lives in the fires since they started last Wednesday.

160 of 174 wildfires in Turkey now under control

Turkey has successfully contained 160 of 174 wildfires that have emerged since last week, on July 28, according to a Wednesday statement by the country’s Forestry Directorate.

The directorate said in a statement that the wildfires took place in 39 of Turkey’s 81 provinces, adding that the remaining 14 blazes are ongoing in five provinces around southern/southwestern Turkey: Antalya, Muğla, Aydın, Isparta, and Denizli.

The statement said the directorate responded to wildfires in 98 rural areas with 16 firefighting aircraft, nine unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 51 helicopters, one unmanned helicopter, 850 firefighter trucks and water tankers, 150 construction vehicles, and 5,250 personnel.



2 Spanish planes fighting forest fires in SW Turkey

Two Spanish firefighting planes started operating Tuesday in southwestern Turkey, assisting Turkey's efforts to extinguish fires through both aerial and ground operations.

After landing at Muğla’s Dalaman Airport late Monday, 27 Spanish pilots of CL-415 planes worked to fight fires in the districts of Marmaris,

Milas, and Köyceğiz in coordination with Turkey’s fire management center.

In a Monday phone call with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares conveyed Madrid’s solidarity and condolences for the fires’ victims.

Albares also told Çavuşoğlu about Madrid’s decision to send the two CL-415s and a Spanish Air Force C-295 transport plane, as well as a complete Military Emergency Unit (UME) team to help firefighting efforts, said a Spanish Foreign Ministry statement.