Fire of Anatolia delivers spectacular performance at AKM

ISTANBUL

Fire of Anatolia, the internationally acclaimed dance group that has brought Anatolia’s millennia-old culture to the global stage, has delivered an unforgettable performance at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) in Istanbul's Taksim as part of its 25th-anniversary celebrations.

The event showcased the group’s signature blend of traditional Anatolian folk dance, ballet, modern dance and other disciplines, captivating audiences with the richness of Anatolia’s heritage.

Speaking ahead of the show, Mustafa Erdoğan, the group’s general artistic director, reflected on the group’s remarkable journey.

“Over these 25 years, we have constantly renewed ourselves, developed new projects and grown from a 90-member ensemble to a team of 2,000 performers,” he said.

Erdoğan emphasized the group’s commitment to preserving and celebrating Anatolian culture while pushing creative boundaries.

Since its inception on Dec. 13, 1999, Fire of Anatolia has performed in 112 countries, garnering over 50 million spectators worldwide.

From Siberia to New Zealand, from the Americas to Europe, the ensemble has showcased Anatolia’s unique culture, earning notable accolades and inspiring audiences with every performance.

The anniversary performance featured over 3,000 traditional folk dance figures and a rich selection of Anatolian folk music, formed into a modern, original production.

Dancers adorned in vibrant costumes brought to life the history and cultural diversity of Anatolia, showcasing moves and melodies drawn from various regions of Türkiye.

“This year, all our performances are part of our 25th-anniversary celebrations,” Erdoğan stated.

“We’ve held three tours in Germany alone and celebrated this milestone abroad as well.”

The anniversary show at AKM was a resounding success, with tickets sold out a month in advance.

Erdoğan expressed gratitude to audiences, both in Türkiye and globally, for their unwavering support.

“We have worked tirelessly over these 25 years, refining our craft with meticulous care. Hundreds, even thousands of hours have gone into perfecting our performances.”

“Each region of Anatolia holds a wealth of cultural treasures, from folk dance to literature. We select and reinterpret just a fraction of this heritage to present to our audience,” Erdoğan said.

He also highlighted the group’s vision for sustainability and growth.

“What makes me happiest is knowing that this work will continue indefinately. The next generations will carry it forward, creating new, innovative projects while maintaining the highest quality. In addition to our ensemble, we now have 13 schools with nearly 2,000 students, ensuring the continuation of this legacy.”

The students, many of whom performed alongside seasoned dancers during the anniversary event, represent the future of Fire of Anatolia.

Fire of Anatolia has become a global ambassador for Turkish culture, showcasing the depth of Anatolia’s heritage.

Its performances transcend language and borders to tell a story of resilience, unity and creativity.

As the ensemble enters its next chapter, Erdoğan reaffirmed the group’s dedication to innovation and excellence.

“We will always strive to bring something new, something better to our audience. Fire of Anatolia is a living, breathing celebration of our cultural identity.”

With 25 years of unparalleled success, Fire of Anatolia has firmly established itself as a cornerstone of Türkiye’s cultural legacy, leaving an indelible mark on audiences worldwide and setting the stage for another quarter-century of brilliance.