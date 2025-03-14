Fire aboard US airliner after diverted to Denver, 12 injured

An American Airlines jet caught fire after landing at Denver International Airport in Colorado on Thursday, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

There were 172 passengers and six crew members aboard, the airliner said, according to local media.

Denver International Airport said in a post on social media platform X that all passengers were safely evacuated from the plane but 12 people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

Dramatic video images widely shared on social media showed billowing smoke around the jet on the ground near the terminals and passengers standing on a wing as emergency services arrived.

The FAA said American Airlines Flight 1006, flying from Colorado to Dallas-Fort Worth, diverted to Denver International Airport after the crew reported experiencing "engine vibrations."

"After landing and while taxiing to the gate an engine caught fire and passengers evacuated the aircraft using the slides," the FAA said in a statement.

The latest incident comes amid concerns about safety after a series of incidents and attempts by President Donald Trump's administration to cut costs at U.S. aviation agencies.

The FAA said it will investigate the latest incident.

