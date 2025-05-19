Finance Ministry tracking online transactions

ANKARA
The Finance Ministry’s Revenue Administration (GİB) has taken action to ensure that income generated through virtual POS systems, which have become an integral part of e-commerce, is properly taxed.

The authority conducted a detailed analysis from 2020 to 2024 on individuals earning income through virtual POS transactions and assessed whether the revenue generated via these systems was reflected in tax declarations.

Based on data provided to the Ministry's database by payment and electronic money institutions, investigations identified high-risk taxpayers.

The inspections uncovered 37 billion Turkish liras in undeclared revenue from 4,095 taxpayers.

Hundreds of taxpayers involved in the textile and ready-to-wear clothing, computer, phone and phone accessories trade, as well as computer programming activities, were also found to have concealed their revenues.

In one case, it was found that an individual without a tax registration conducted 2,284 transactions through a virtual POS system in 2024, generating 67 million Turkish Lira in revenue.

Individuals who are not registered taxpayers or who have failed to declare their income, despite having a tax obligation, are notified and invited to voluntarily comply before facing penalties.

Taxpayers who correct their declarations receive reduced penalties.

Those who do not respond to the call, avoid submitting tax declarations, or continue to conceal their income will be subjected to tax investigations and legal sanctions, the authority said.

