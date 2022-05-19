Finance minister to travel to Egypt to attend IsDB meeting

  • May 19 2022 14:08:45

Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati will travel to Egypt to attend the annual meeting of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB).

This will mark the first visit to Egypt at the ministerial level in nine years.
Nebati is expected to hold talks with his counterparts from other countries and senior IsDB officials during his visit.

The boards of governors and general assemblies of the IsDB Group members will hold their annual meetings between June 1 and June 4 at the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Center to discuss development issues and institutional matters.

The theme of this year’s annual meetings will be “Beyond Recovery: Resilience and Sustainability,” according to the statement from the development bank.

Economy, Planning, and Finance Ministers from 57 member countries of the bank will participate in these meetings.

The meetings will be held this year in light of major economic and geopolitical developments characterized by the noticeable decline in the COVID-19 pandemic and the renewed hope that the world is on track for the recovery phase, it said.

“The meetings will represent an opportunity to study and explore ways to further consolidate economic relations amongst IsDB member countries in today’s changing world. In addition, they will provide the member countries of the chance to discuss and maximize cooperation with the participating financing institutions.”

This year’s meetings will also witness the holding of a new edition of the IsDB Group Private Sector Forum, in which representatives of major companies and the business community at the local, regional and international levels are expected to take part.

