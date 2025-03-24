Finance Minister Şimşek dismisses resignation rumors

ANKARA
Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has denied speculation about his intention to step down from his position.

On March 23, Şimşek took to social media to refute claims made by main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Özgür Özel during a rally in Istanbul, which suggested that he was contemplating resignation from his position as finance minister.

“I am on my duty. We will continue to take all necessary steps for the healthy functioning of the markets,” Şimşek stated on X, dismissing the resignation claim as untrue.

Meanwhile, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz has assured that “the fundamentals of the economy are sound.

The current account deficit is low, the budget deficit, despite the impact of the earthquake-related spending, is under control and the Central Bank has enough reserves, the vice president said on X.

“We continue to implement our economic program with determination and coordination,” Yılmaz added.

All relevant institutions closely follow the markets and developments and take the necessary steps, Yılmaz furthered.

