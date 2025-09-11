Fidan urges regional action for global justice at Montenegro event

ISTANBUL

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Wednesday that efforts to establish global justice must begin in nearby regions, stressing that Türkiye would not remain a bystander to international instability.

“Neither global issues nor regional conflicts are being solved by the current international system. Therefore, the first step for global justice should be taken in our own geography. We must start change from our surroundings,” Fidan said at a reception in Montenegro State Day reception hosted by the Montenegrin Consulate in Istanbul.

The minister underlined that Türkiye has “always put its hand under the stone” and pursued a foreign policy that seeks solutions rather than merely observing crises. He added that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s vision guides Ankara’s determination to act as a problem-solver and facilitator in its region.

Turning to ties with Montenegro, Fidan hailed the deep historical roots between the two nations, noting that Ottoman recognition of Montenegro’s independence in 1878 laid the foundation for enduring relations. He highlighted that the two countries now share “a bright picture of cooperation” strengthened by high-level visits.

Economic links have also expanded, with bilateral trade surpassing $200 million and approaching a target of $250 million. Turkish firms have invested more than €600 million in Montenegro across sectors including infrastructure, construction, tourism and banking.

Fidan praised Montenegro’s role as a model of peaceful coexistence in the Balkans, calling its diversity “a valuable message for the entire region.” He also underlined Türkiye’s commitment to regional peace through its contributions to missions in Bosnia and Kosovo, and pointed to the recently launched Balkan Peace Platform as a framework for locally driven solutions.

“I believe this platform will bring far better results than prescriptions imposed from outside,” he said, adding that Türkiye and Montenegro share strong cultural and political bonds that provide a solid foundation for future cooperation.