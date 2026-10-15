Fidan to urge pressure on Israel at Baku summit

Fidan to urge pressure on Israel at Baku summit

BAKU
Fidan to urge pressure on Israel at Baku summit

 

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is in Baku for an Asian security summit on Oct. 15, where he is expected to urge greater international pressure on Israel, Foreign Ministry sources said.

Fidan will represent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the seventh summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). He is scheduled to address the gathering and hold bilateral meetings.

The sources said Fidan would accuse Israel of continuing genocide in Gaza, encouraging settler violence and pursuing annexation policies in the occupied West Bank.

He is expected to describe these policies as a major obstacle to regional peace and call for stronger international pressure to secure a just and lasting settlement based on a two-state solution.

Azerbaijan, CICA’s current chair, is hosting the summit with an agenda focused on connectivity, digitalization and sustainable development.

Participants are expected to adopt the Baku Declaration and a statement on cooperation in occupational safety and health. Laos’ admission as a new member is also expected to be announced.

Fidan attended a dinner hosted by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Oct. 14 for summit participants.

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