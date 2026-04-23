Fidan in London for packed agenda of talks as ties deepen

LONDON

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper in London on April 23 for talks focused on defense and trade, as Ankara and London seek to deepen strategic cooperation.

Fidan’s two-day visit comes amid increasingly frequent high-level exchanges between the two NATO allies, who are both outside the European Union and aiming to expand collaboration across economic, energy and defense sectors.

During a meeting between Fidan and Cooper, Türkiye and the United Kingdom have signed a 'Strategic Partnership Framework Document,' establishing a renewed route to further advance bilateral relations and expand cooperation through closer dialogue.

A joint statement shared by the Turkish Foreign Ministry's official website, stated that the Framework Document covers a wide range of areas, from security to climate change, and from humanitarian development to science and technology.

It aims to further strengthen the existing strategic partnership between the two NATO allies, and to expand the scope of cooperation enhanced through close dialogue at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

The statement added that the framework "creates a strong basis to strengthen dialogue and co-operation between our two countries as NATO Allies and strategic partners who share an historic friendship, excellent bilateral relations and common perspectives on a wide range of international issues and global challenges, including a strong desire for security and stability in the Middle East."

The statement further highlighted that the accelerating shift toward a fragmented, multipolar international order is heightening risks for both Türkiye and the U.K., while underscoring the continued importance of deterrence and defense within NATO’s Strategic Concept in ensuring Euro-Atlantic security.

“NATO, the bedrock of our security and collective defense, has increased its political and military relevance,” it said, adding that “strong transatlantic relations are indispensable to peace and stability in Europe.”

The framework aims to deepen U.K.–Türkiye cooperation across a wide range of areas, including global security, NATO coordination, defense and industry collaboration, counterterrorism, and humanitarian efforts. It also expands joint work on climate change, energy security, and partnerships in science, technology, and innovation.

The joint statement highlights that the Framework “reaffirms our intention to increase bilateral trade and investment”, including through talks on a "modernized Free Trade Agreement" aimed at supporting shared economic growth.

"The talks in London today underline that relations between the UK and Türkiye are rooted in strong economic and growth ties, a shared commitment to the defense of Euro-Atlantic security and enduring people-to-people links which continue to enhance mutual understanding and goodwill," the statement noted.

A key milestone in bilateral ties has been a recent agreement for Türkiye to purchase 20 Eurofighter fighter jets, alongside the launch of negotiations for a new free trade agreement. The Eurofighter jets are produced by a consortium of British, German, Spanish and Italian firms, with the U.K. playing a significant role in facilitating the deal.

During his visit, Fidan also met with members of the British parliament, officials and representatives of the Turkish community and business circles. He was also scheduled to speak at an event hosted by the Oxford University Centre for Global History.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, Fidan was expected to express satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral ties and convey Ankara’s intent to further expand cooperation in multiple areas, including the defense industry and energy.

The visit follows recent engagements between senior officials from both countries, including talks in London in March between Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and British Defense Secretary John Healey, and a January visit by Türkiye's Trade Minister Ömer Bolat aimed at advancing trade negotiations.

Türkiye and the United Kingdom signed a provisional free trade agreement in 2020 following Brexit to avoid disruptions in goods trade. Ongoing negotiations seek to upgrade the deal into a broader and more modern framework. Officials said in March that the fourth round of talks had been completed.

Fidan was also expected to discuss preparations for a NATO summit scheduled to be held in Ankara on July 7-8, following a recent visit to Türkiye by NATO chief Mark Rutte.

Regional and global security issues are also high on the agenda, including the war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East. Turkish officials said discussions would cover developments related to U.S.-Iran negotiations, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and efforts to implement a Gaza peace plan, prevent further Israeli strikes in the region and support Syria’s reconstruction.

The talks were also expected to address the importance of aligning European Union security initiatives with NATO, after both Türkiye and the United Kingdom were excluded from the EU’s Security Action for Europe program.