Fiber optic cables targeted in new infrastructure attack in France

Fiber optic cables targeted in new infrastructure attack in France

PARIS
Fiber optic cables targeted in new infrastructure attack in France

France was on Monday probing the possible involvement of ultra-left movements in attacks that paralysed the rail network at the start of the Olympic Games, as new sabotage acts affected fiber optic cables in several areas.

With the government vigilant over the risk of more such attacks during the Games, French authorities on Sunday arrested an activist from an ultra-left movement at a site belonging to national rail operator SNCF.

Police said the cables of several telecoms operators had been sabotaged in six areas of France overnight from Sunday into Monday but Paris was not affected.

AFP confirmed with major carriers including Free and SFR that they had been affected, although no major disruptions had yet been reported.

"It's vandalism," said Nicolas Chatin, spokesman for SFR, one of France's four biggest operators.

"Large sections of cables were cut. You would have to use an axe or a grinder," he told AFP.

  'Progressing well' 

The man was detained at Oissel in northern France on Sunday and had access keys to SNCF technical premises, tools and literature linked to the "ultra-left", said a police source, asking not to be named.

He was placed in police custody for questioning in Rouen, the main city of France's Normandy region.

Unknown individuals had in the early hours of Friday attacked three different railway installations in different parts of France, causing days of chaos on the high-speed network as Paris hosts the 2024 Olympic Games.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told France 2 television that the authorities were looking into the theory that "ultra-left" movements were behind the attacks.

French services have "identified a certain number of profiles that could have committed" the sabotage acts, he said.

He said the "attacks were very intentional and well targeted".

Darmanin added that this was "the traditional mode of operation of the ultra-left".

"The question is whether they were manipulated by other people or is it for their own account," he added. "We are progressing well and we will find them."

He said the saboteurs clearly had "information" about the installations but declined to comment when asked if he believed they had come from within the SNCF.

An email purporting to claim the attacks was received at the weekend by several French media outlets, using rhetoric typical of militant groups and slamming the Olympics as a "celebration of nationalism".

However it contained no detail as to how the attacks were carried out and police sources who spoke to AFP cautioned against seeing the email as a claim of responsibility.

Darmanin said that the message could have been "opportunist".

 'Frankly furious' 

By Monday morning all high-speed trains in France were finally running normally again after railway engineers worked round the clock to repair the damage, said Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete.

The cost of the sabotage will "very probably" amount to millions of euros, including "commercial losses" and "repair costs", the minister told RTL.

fiber optic cables running near the tracks and ensuring the transmission of safety information for drivers, such as signalling lights and points, were cut and set on fire in the attacks on three of the main high-speed TGV lines, in the west, north and east of France.

It is not yet clear if police are linking the sabotage attacks on the telecommunications and rail cables.

A source close to the case told AFP nobody had yet said they were responsible for the telecoms sabotage.

"What frankly makes us furious is that we feel the state has not realised the importance of these potential attacks on France's strategic infrastructures," said Nicolas Guillaume of Netalis, a specialised operator.

"We've already seen it with what happened to (rail operator) SNCF."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan calls on alliance of humanity to stop Israel’s genocide on Palestinians

Erdoğan calls on alliance of humanity to stop Israel’s genocide on Palestinians
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan calls on alliance of humanity to stop Israel’s genocide on Palestinians

    Erdoğan calls on alliance of humanity to stop Israel’s genocide on Palestinians

  2. Justice minister backs revision in family law

    Justice minister backs revision in family law

  3. Türkiye, Armenia agree to work on opening sealed railroad

    Türkiye, Armenia agree to work on opening sealed railroad

  4. Taliban cut ties with Afghan embassies loyal to former government

    Taliban cut ties with Afghan embassies loyal to former government

  5. Germany rules out normalized ties with Syria

    Germany rules out normalized ties with Syria
Recommended
Taliban cut ties with Afghan embassies loyal to former government

Taliban cut ties with Afghan embassies loyal to former government
Germany rules out normalized ties with Syria

Germany rules out normalized ties with Syria
Two children killed in UK knife attack

Two children killed in UK knife attack
Blinken says US to provide $500 mln in military funding to Philippines

Blinken says US to provide $500 mln in military funding to Philippines
63 dead, hundreds feared trapped in India landslides

63 dead, hundreds feared trapped in India landslides
Biden unveils long-shot plan to overhaul US Supreme Court

Biden unveils long-shot plan to overhaul US Supreme Court
Uproar in Israel after soldiers detained over Gazan detainee abuse

Uproar in Israel after soldiers detained over Gazan detainee abuse
WORLD Taliban cut ties with Afghan embassies loyal to former government

Taliban cut ties with Afghan embassies loyal to former government

The Taliban government has severed consular ties with swathes of Afghan embassies in Western countries, Kabul said on Tuesday, cutting off diplomats loyal to the former foreign-backed administration.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye adds shooting silver to archery bronze at Paris Olympics

Türkiye adds shooting silver to archery bronze at Paris Olympics

The Turkish team of Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan lost to Serbia in the 10m air pistol mixed team final on July 30 but won the country's first shooting medal in Olympic history.
﻿