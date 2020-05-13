Fertility rate in Turkey in decline, but still above European average: TÜİK

  • May 13 2020 14:33:00

Fertility rate in Turkey in decline, but still above European average: TÜİK

ISTANBUL
Fertility rate in Turkey in decline, but still above European average: TÜİK

Turkey’s total fertility rate, the average number of live births that a woman gives, fell to 1.88 per woman in 2019, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

“While the total fertility rate was 1.99 children in 2018, it was 2.07 children in 2017. This showed that fertility remained below the population’s replacement level of 2.10,” TÜİK stated.

The province with the highest fertility rate was Şanlıurfa in the southeast, with 3.89 children per woman in 2019. Şanlıurfa was followed by another southeastern province, Şırnak, with 3.16 children, and the eastern province of Ağrı with 3.16 children and Muş with 3.15 children.

The province with the lowest total fertility rate was the northern province of Gümüşhane with 1.33 children. Gümüşhane was followed by the Aegean province of Kütahya, with 1.34 children and the northwestern province of Edirne with 1.35 children.

The total fertility rate of Turkey is higher than the fertility rates of the 28 member states of the European Union (EU).

In the EU 28, the country with the highest total fertility rate in 2018 was France with 1.88 children and the country with the lowest total fertility rate was Malta with 1.23 children.

According to the latest World Bank data, the world’s total fertility rate was 2.3 in 2018.

TÜİK said the highest age specific fertility rate was seen in the 25-29 age group.

“The number of live births was 122 per thousand women in 25-29 age group in 2019, while the highest rate was 144 per thousand women in 20-24 age group in 2001,” it added.

These statistics showed that the fertility occurred in the older ages of the woman over the years.

The number of live births dropped to 1.18 million last year compared to 1.29 million in the previous year.

“Some 51.3 percent of live born babies were boys and 48.7 percent were girls,” it said.

The average age of women who gave birth was 28.9 last year, up from 28.7 the previous year.

“On the other hand, mother’s mean age at first birth was 26.4 in 2019, down from 26.7 in 2001. A mother’s age at first birth is an important determinant of the overall level of fertility since early childbearing generally leads to a larger family size compared to later onset of childbearing,” TÜİK stated.

Early this year, TÜİK said Turkey’s population was 83.1 million at the end of 2018, with an annual growth rate of 1.43 percent.

Last year, the statistics authority forecast the country’s total population to cross 100 million in 2040.

birth rate,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  2. Turkey's F-35 suspension 'likely to compound program woes'

    Turkey's F-35 suspension 'likely to compound program woes'

  3. Hotels preparing for new season under new rules

    Hotels preparing for new season under new rules

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,894 as recoveries exceed 98,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,894 as recoveries exceed 98,000

  5. Turkish, Japanese leaders to inaugurate Istanbul City Hospital on May 21

    Turkish, Japanese leaders to inaugurate Istanbul City Hospital on May 21
Recommended
Turks under 14 venture out for four hours as virus rules ease

Turks under 14 venture out for four hours as virus rules ease
Two Turkish lawyers sue China for alleged negligence in fight against coronavirus

Two Turkish lawyers sue China for alleged negligence in fight against coronavirus
Ukrainian envoy slams district mayor for playing Soviet song

Ukrainian envoy slams district mayor for playing Soviet song
Schools will reopen when it’s completely safe for students: Minister

Schools will reopen when it’s completely safe for students: Minister
Residents of only mixed village of Cyprus stranded due to COVID-19

Residents of only mixed village of Cyprus stranded due to COVID-19
CHP proposes to allow youth out on May 19 national day

CHP proposes to allow youth out on May 19 national day
WORLD Russia halts use of ventilators tied to deadly hospital fires

Russia halts use of ventilators tied to deadly hospital fires

Russia’s healthcare regulator on May 13 ordered a stop to the use of ventilators believed to have caused two fires at coronavirus hospitals that left six people dead.
ECONOMY Tea producers granted travel permit amid virus

Tea producers granted travel permit amid virus

Turkey on May 12 announced that tea producers will be allowed to travel to the cities their fields are located in with a special permit as partial restrictions continue in the country.
SPORTS Another Fenerbahçe staffer tests positive for virus

Another Fenerbahçe staffer tests positive for virus

An employee working for Turkish football club Fenerbahçe tested positive for coronavirus on May 12 as positive cases rose to two.