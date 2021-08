Ferhat Arıcan seals first-ever medal for Turkey in gymnastics

TOKYO

Chinese gymnast Zou Jingyuan won a gold medal in men's parallel bars at Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Aug. 3 as Turkey has bagged its first medal in gymnastics.

Zou scored 16.233 points at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Germany's Lukas Dauser won a silver medal with 15.700 points while

Ferhat Arıcan from Turkey bagged a bronze medal with 15.633. Arican sealed the first-ever medal for Turkey in gymnastics.