Ferhan Şensoy laid to rest in Istanbul

  • September 03 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Veteran theater actor Ferhan Şensoy, who died on Aug. 31 after being hospitalized on July 2 due to internal bleeding, cardiovascular diseases and respiratory failure, was laid to rest yesterday.

The first ceremony for Şensoy was held at Ses Theater in Beyoğlu.

While his fans began to gather in front of the theater, Şensoy’s funeral, wrapped in Galatasary’s yellow-red flag, was brought to Galatasaray High School, where he studied.

Speaking at the ceremony, his daughter, Müjgan Şensoy, said, “I know that my father is so happy to be here. He always asked about Galatasaray while in hospital. Thank you for embracing my father.”

The funeral was later taken to Ses Theater. Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmut Nuri Ersoy attended the ceremony there. Also among the attendees of the ceremony were Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, Şensoy’s wife, Elif Durdu Şensoy, his ex-wife Derya Baykal, theater actors Zeliha Berksoy, Şevket Çoruh and Ali Poyrazoğlu, writer Nedim Gürsel and many others. Actor Okan Bayülgen hosted the ceremony.

Ersoy said Turkish theater had lost a great plane tree.

“He spent all that he earned from art for his art. He had a very strong language that described this land and our people in a very plain and simple way. He was loved by every class of our society. We had the chance to watch his works, but today we are here to bid him farewell on this stage,” he said.

After the ceremony, Şensoy’s funeral was buried in Zincirlikuyu Cemetery following the afternoon prayer held at Teşvikiye Mosque.

TURKEY All refugees will be back in their home in 2 years after taking power: CHP leader

All refugees will be back in their home in 2 years after taking power: CHP leader
